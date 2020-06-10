Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Studies show people with the coronavirus are most infectious just at the point when they first begin to feel unwell, World Health Organization (WHO) experts said on Tuesday.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * More than 7.18 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 407,033 have died, a Reuters tally as of 2000 GMT showed on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2020 02:18 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 02:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Studies show people with the coronavirus are most infectious just at the point when they first begin to feel unwell, World Health Organization (WHO) experts said on Tuesday.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * More than 7.18 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 407,033 have died, a Reuters tally as of 2000 GMT showed on Tuesday.

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

* For Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments. EUROPE

* Germany plans to extend a travel ban for non-European countries until Aug. 31, government sources told Reuters. * Austria will reopen its borders to Italy and lift a quarantine requirement for travellers from over 20 other European countries next week, officials said.

* Wearing masks in public will remain mandatory in Spain after the country's state of emergency ends on June 21 until a cure or vaccine for the coronavirus is found. * Poland's state fund said big companies could from Tuesday apply for financial aid to help them cope with the coronavirus crisis, after the European Union approved a 25 billion zloty package of support.

* Romania's state of alert in place since May 15 to fight the virus must be extended by another 30 days until the middle of July. AMERICAS

* Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug, remdesivir, prevented lung disease in macaque monkeys infected with the coronavirus, a study published in medical journal Nature showed. * The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said it would distribute about $25 billion to hospitals that have not previously received relief funds as they grapple with a rise in COVID-19 cases.

* Brazil's government vowed to roll out a new platform with detailed coronavirus figures in the midst of a scandal surrounding the removal of a trove of data, which led a Supreme Court justice to order the previous system be reinstated. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Beijing dismissed as "ridiculous" a Harvard Medical School study of hospital traffic and search engine data that suggested the new coronavirus may already have been spreading in China last August. * Delhi's infections of coronavirus will climb to more than half a million by the end of July and it does not have the hospital capacity to handle such an outbreak, the city state's deputy chief minister said.

* South Korea's Daewoong Pharmaceutical said its anti-parasitic drug niclosamide had eliminated the novel coronavirus from animals' lungs during testing. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The number of cases has surged in Libya this month, with health authorities blaming the biggest outbreak in a southern city on the repatriation of nationals stranded abroad. * Qatar will start lifting restrictions under a four-phase plan starting on June 15, when some mosques can reopen and flights can depart.

* Oman will further ease its containment measures on Wednesday, allowing several businesses and shops to re-open, the state news agency reported. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Layoffs in the U.S. fell in April, but remained the second highest on record while hiring hit an all-time low. * German exports and imports slumped in April, posting their biggest declines since 1990, data showed.

* Turkey's industrial production is expected to have contracted 17% annually in April. * Pakistan will target growth of 2.3% in fiscal year 2020-21, according to government officials and documents seen by Reuters that said the economic landscape would depend mainly on the country's ability to control the pandemic.

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

