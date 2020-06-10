Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arizona calls for emergency plan as COVID-19 spikes after reopening

State health director Cara Christ on Saturday told hospitals to "fully activate" emergency plans - a message she last sent on March 25 - after Arizona's largest medical network Banner Health warned it was reaching its capacity in intensive care unit beds."Since May 15, ventilated COVID-19 patients have quadrupled," Banner Health tweeted on Monday, adding it had hit capacity for some patients needing cardiac and respiratory care.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2020 06:31 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 06:31 IST
Arizona calls for emergency plan as COVID-19 spikes after reopening

Arizona again told hospitals to activate the coronavirus emergency plans after cases spiked following reopening, turning it into a U.S. virus hotspot along with neighboring Southwest states.

The state's stay-at-home order ended on May 15, and its cases have increased 115 percent since then, leading a former state health chief to warn Arizona may need new social distancing measures or field hospitals. State health director Cara Christ on Saturday told hospitals to "fully activate" emergency plans - a message she last sent on March 25 - after Arizona's largest medical network Banner Health warned it was reaching its capacity in intensive care unit beds.

"Since May 15, ventilated COVID-19 patients have quadrupled," Banner Health tweeted on Monday, adding it had hit capacity for some patients needing cardiac and respiratory care. The alert came after Arizona, New Mexico and Utah each posted rises of 40% or higher in new cases for the week ended June 7 compared with the prior seven days, joining hotpots in the South like Florida and Arkansas, according to a Reuters analysis.

University of Washington researchers estimated on Monday 145,728 people could die of COVID-19 in the United States by August, raising their forecast by over 5,000 fatalities in a matter of days. In Arizona, a "cavalier" exit from the state's successful stay-at-home program caused the sudden case surge, said former state health chief Will Humble.

Humble said Governor Doug Ducey let Arizonans voluntarily follow Centers for Disease Control guidance but must now impose measures like mandatory face mask use inside public spaces. A failure to do so will leave Ducey with two drastic choices, he added. "He's going to have to either A) implement a field hospital plan, B) do another stay-at-home order, or C) both," said Humble, head of health professionals organization the Arizona Public Health Association.

Ducey last week told a press briefing that the increase in cases was to be expected due to a rise in testing.

TRENDING

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

Centrapay and Coca-Cola Amatil partner to give bitcoin payment option

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Migrant workers returning to village getting work under MGNREGA in Odisha's Jajpur

Migrant workers who have returned to their native villages amid coronavirus-induced lockdown are getting employment under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act MGNREGA scheme in different blocks of Jajpur district in Odisha...

Japan wants to take lead for G7 statement on Hong Kong - Abe

Japan wants to take the lead among Group of Seven nations on issuing a statement about the situation in Hong Kong, where China has imposed a new security law, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday.Obviously, we acknowledge the G7 has ...

DL Rochester, who played on Jets' title team, dies at 81

Paul Rocky Rochester, a member of the New York Jets lone Super Bowl team, died last weekend at age 81. The Jets made the announcement Tuesday on their website.Rochester, who went to high school in Floral Park, N.Y., and played at Michigan S...

Video appears to show police punch, tase black man who died

Newly uncovered video appears to show police officers in Louisiana repeatedly punching and tasing a black man they were arresting shortly before he died in police custody. Video on KSLA shows an April 5 altercation between Tommie Dale McGlo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020