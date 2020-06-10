Hungary, Croatia to lift border restrictions from Friday

Hungary, Croatia to lift border restrictions from FridayReuters | Budapest | Updated: 10-06-2020 12:35 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 12:35 IST
Hungary and Croatia will lift restrictions on cross-border travel from Friday as the novel coronavirus pandemic has subsided and remains under control in both countries, Hungarian foreign minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.
Szijjarto said in a Facebook video that previous border openings with Austria, Slovakia, Serbia, Slovenia and the Czech Republic had not caused a spike in new cases.
Hungary has had a relatively modest infection rate, largely thanks to an early and strict lockdown. As of Wednesday, out of a population of 10 million, it had registered 4,027 infections, including 551 deaths, 2,355 recoveries and 1,121 active cases.
