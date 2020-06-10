Left Menu
Development News Edition

OECD sees deepest peace-time slump in a century

As the threat of a second wave of contagion keeps uncertainty high, Boone said now was no time to fan the flames of trade tensions and governments should cooperate on a treatment and vaccine for the virus.The U.S economy, the world's biggest, is seen contracting 7.3% this year before growing 4.1% next year.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-06-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 13:31 IST
OECD sees deepest peace-time slump in a century
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The global economy will suffer the biggest peace-time downturn in a century before it emerges next year from a coronavirus-inflicted recession, the OECD said on Wednesday.

Updating its outlook, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) forecast the global economy would contract 6.0% this year before bouncing back with 5.2% growth in 2021 - providing the outbreak is kept under control. However, the Paris-based policy forum said an equally possible scenario of a second wave of contagion this year could see the global economy contract 7.6% before growing only 2.8% next year.

"By the end of 2021, the loss of income exceeds that of any previous recession over the last 100 years outside wartime, with dire and long-lasting consequences for people, firms, and governments," OECD chief economist Laurence Boone wrote in an introduction to the refreshed outlook. With crisis responses set to shape economic and social prospects for the coming decade, she urged governments not to shy away from debt-financed spending to support low-paid workers and investment.

"Ultra-accommodative monetary policies and higher public debt are necessary and will be accepted as long as economic activity and inflation are depressed, and unemployment is high," Boone said. As the threat of a second wave of contagion keeps uncertainty high, Boone said now was no time to fan the flames of trade tensions and governments should cooperate on treatment and vaccine for the virus.

The U.S economy, the world's biggest, is seen contracting 7.3% this year before growing 4.1% next year. In the event of a second outbreak, the U.S. recession would reach 8.5% this year and the economy would grow only 1.9% in 2021, the OECD said. Meanwhile, the euro area is heading for a downturn of 9.1% this year followed by 6.5% growth next year. But the recession could reach 11.5% this year in the event of a second outbreak, followed by growth of 3.5% in 2021.

Britain is expected to see the worst downturn among the countries covered by the OECD, with its economy forecast to contract 11.5% this year before recovering 9.0% next year. A second outbreak could trigger a slump of 14.0% this year followed by a rebound of 5.0% next year, the OECD said.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Sterling rises as dollar falls, headwinds persist

Sterling rose against the weaker dollar and stayed flat versus the euro on Wednesday as Brexit uncertainty, the prospect of negative interest rates and Britains large coronavirus death toll still weighed on the currency.A gauge of sterling ...

AfDB approves $1.2M grant to finance study for Ethiopia-Sudan railway line

The African Development Banks www.AfDB.org Board of Directors has approved a 1.2 million grant to Ethiopias government to finance a feasibility study for the construction of a standard-gauge railway SGR link between Ethiopia and neighbourin...

Microsoft's venture fund opens office in India, to focus on B2B startups

Microsofts venture fund M12 on Wednesday set up an office in India to pursue investment opportunities focusing on B2B software startups. It will invest in sectors of applied artificial intelligence, business applications, infrastructure, se...

Anti-inflammatory and cancer drugs tested in UK as possible COVID-19 therapy

Two drugs used to treat inflammatory diseases and cancer are being tested as potential therapies for patients with COVID-19, the Universities of Birmingham and Oxford announced on Wednesday. Severe cases of COVID-19 are believed to be trigg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020