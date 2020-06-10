Left Menu
Development News Edition

Denmark sees no rise in COVID-19 cases after further easing of lockdown

In April it had allowed day care centres, schools, hair dressers and some small businesses to reopen."The level of contagion in society is still very low," the Danish health authority said in a report on Wednesday, adding that the number of confirmed new infections had continued to fall despite more tests being carried out.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 10-06-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 15:18 IST
Denmark sees no rise in COVID-19 cases after further easing of lockdown

Denmark, the first country outside Asia to ease its coronavirus lockdown, said on Wednesday the spread of COVID-19 has not accelerated since it entered its second phase of reopening society last month. The Nordic country allowed restaurants, cafes and malls to resume business during May in the second phase of easing lockdown restrictions. In April it had allowed day care centres, schools, hair dressers and some small businesses to reopen.

"The level of contagion in society is still very low," the Danish health authority said in a report on Wednesday, adding that the number of confirmed new infections had continued to fall despite more tests being carried out. The number of coronavirus-related deaths has hovered between zero and four per day in the last three weeks, after a peak of 22 deaths on March 31. The number of hospitalisations has fallen to fewer than 100 since the beginning of June.

"There is no sign yet of noticeable changes in the extent of contagion despite the gradual opening of society in April and early May," the report said. On Monday the Danish government raised the maximum limit on public gatherings to 50 from 10 and allowed fitness centres and public swimming pools to reopen. It plans a further easing of restrictions on public gatherings in July and August.

In total, Denmark has reported 593 deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Metropolitan Magistrate at Saket District Court tests positive for Covid-19

A Judge of Saket District Court Complex here has tested Covid-19 positive, said a circular on Wednesday. According to the circular issued by District Judge Poonam A Bamba, Metropolitan Magistrate Mayuri Singh tested positive for Covid-19 co...

German FM warns Israel against West Bank annexation plans

Germanys foreign minister on Wednesday warned Israel that its plan to begin annexing parts of the West Bank would violate international law, but he declined to say how Germany or Europe yid would respond. The visit to Jerusalem Heiko Maas ...

Bulgaria cuts taxes for restaurants and catering services

Bulgarias parliament on Wednesday approved government plans to cut value added tax VAT on food provided by restaurants and catering services to 9 from 20 from July to help an industry hit hard by the coronavirus crisis. The cut would run th...

Lockdown realities hit home as Iconic Delhi bookstore-cafe closes  

Long hours browsing through books and tranquil afternoons of catching up with friends, and sometimes me-time, over hot coffee or cold gazpacho at the Full Circle and Caf Turtle in Delhis Khan Market are over perhaps forever. The shutters o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020