Soccer-Major League Soccer to restart season July 8

Major League Soccer said on Tuesday that it will restart the season after being shut down for almost three months by the COVID-19 outbreak on July 8 with a tournament without fans at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 19:10 IST
Major League Soccer said on Tuesday that it will restart the season after being shut down for almost three months by the COVID-19 outbreak on July 8 with a tournament without fans at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. "We are pleased to team up with Disney to relaunch the 2020 MLS season and get back to playing soccer," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber in a statement.

"The opportunity to have all 26 clubs in a controlled environment enables us to help protect the health of our players, coaches and staff as we return to play." All 26 clubs will take part in what is being billed as the "MLS is Back Tournament" that will run until Aug. 11.

Group stage matches will count in the MLS regular season standings and the tournament winner will earn a spot in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League. Following the tournament, the MLS said it plans to continue its regular season with a revised schedule in home markets, followed by the playoffs and the 25th MLS Cup.

