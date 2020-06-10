Left Menu
Development News Edition

EPCA asks Delhi, NCR states to submit report on COVID-19 biomedical waste

The Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority on Wednesday asked pollution control boards of Delhi and NCR states to furnish information on COVID-19 biomedical waste generated in various hospitals and quarantine centres.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 19:43 IST
EPCA asks Delhi, NCR states to submit report on COVID-19 biomedical waste

The Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority on Wednesday asked pollution control boards of Delhi and NCR states to furnish information on COVID-19 biomedical waste generated in various hospitals and quarantine centres.  In a video conference, EPCA Chairman Bhure Lal asked the representatives of Delhi Pollution Control Committee and pollution control boards of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to submit their report in two to three days. The reports must contain information on how much COVID-19 biomedical waste is being generated in various hospitals, quarantine centres and houses of coronavirus patients and how it is being treated, Bhure Lal said.

He said the authority had inspected some biomedical waste treatment facilities and hospitals in Delhi-NCR and compiled data before the lockdown came into force on March 25. "The exercise has resumed and we have now asked the states to furnish information related to COVID-19 biomedical waste too. They have been asked to submit their reports within three to four days," he said.

The EPCA is expected to submit its report to the Supreme Court next week..

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Former Andhra Minister quits TDP, joins YSR Congress

Amaravati, June 10 PTI Former Andhra Pradesh minister and senior Telugu Desam Party leader Sidda Raghava Rao on Wednesday joined the ruling YSR Congress, in a setback to the opposition party. The TDP had earlier suffered a blow in Prakasam ...

African Development Bank VP resigns, says unrelated to whistleblower probe

The African Development Banks vice president for agriculture, human and social development, Jennifer Blanke, will step down from her post next month, the bank said on Wednesday.A statement quoted Blanke, who joined the bank in 2017, as sayi...

SC Judges’ panel not in favour of resumption regular courtroom hearings, to review in June end

A committee of seven Supreme Court judges did not agree to the demands of bar bodies including SCBA to resume regular courtroom hearings for the time being and would review the functioning of the Supreme Court at the end of June keeping in ...

Starbucks takes $3 billion hit to revenue during pandemic

Starbucks expects to lose more than 3 billion in revenue in its fiscal third quarter due to the new coronavirus, but said the disruption to its business should subside through the rest of the year. The Starbucks brand is resilient, customer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020