Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagaland reports one new COVID case; tally now 128

Nagaland registered one fresh coronavirus positive case on Wednesday, taking the COVID-19 count in the state to 128, a health department official said. Twelve people have also cured of the disease in the Northeastern state during the day.The state now has 106 active cases, while 22 patients have been recovered from coronavirus infection, said State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Dr Nyan Kikon.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 11-06-2020 00:40 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 00:40 IST
Nagaland reports one new COVID case; tally now 128

Nagaland registered one fresh coronavirus positive case on Wednesday, taking the COVID-19 count in the state to 128, a health department official said. Twelve people have also cured of the disease in the Northeastern state during the day.

The state now has 106 active cases, while 22 patients have been recovered from coronavirus infection, said State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Dr Nyan Kikon. "Out of 273 samples tested, one new case of COVID-19 positive from Kohima Quarantine Centre has been reported in the last 24 hours," Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom tweeted.

All the positive cases in the state are those who returned to the state from different parts of the country recently..

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Lilly COVID-19 treatment could be authorized for use as soon as September -chief scientist

Eli Lilly and Co could have a drug specifically designed to treat COVID-19 authorized for use as early as September if all goes well with either of two antibody therapies it is testing, its chief scientist told Reuters on Wednesday.Lilly is...

U.S. coronavirus cases now over 2 million -Reuters tally

Total U.S. coronavirus cases surpassed 2 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as health officials urge anyone who took part in massive protests for racial justice to get tested.Nationally, new infections are rising slightly a...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends lower in volatile trade following Fed statement

The Dow and SP 500 ended a choppy session lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve reassured investors of its support for the economy but projected a 6.5 decline in gross domestic product this year.In its latest policy statement, the Fe...

PM vows IS will never again overrun Iraqi territory

The Islamic State group will never again overrun Iraqi territory, Iraqs prime minister vowed Wednesday in an official visit to northern Iraq. The visit by Mustafa al-Kadhimi came amid a recent increase in militant attacks and the withdrawal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020