Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil's biggest cities start reopening as COVID-19 surges

Brazil's most populous state Sao Paulo reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths for the second day running on Wednesday even as its metropolis allowed shops to resume business and prepared to reopen its malls.Sao Paulo, the epicenter of the pandemic in Brazil, recorded 340 new deaths in the last 24 hours, raising the state's confirmed death toll to 9,862, a fourth of the country's total fatalities, the governor's office said.

Reuters | Sao Paulo | Updated: 11-06-2020 01:47 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 01:45 IST
Brazil's biggest cities start reopening as COVID-19 surges
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Brazil's most populous state Sao Paulo reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths for the second day running on Wednesday even as its metropolis allowed shops to resume business and prepared to reopen its malls.

Sao Paulo, the epicenter of the pandemic in Brazil, recorded 340 new deaths in the last 24 hours, raising the state's confirmed death toll to 9,862, a fourth of the country's total fatalities, the governor's office said. That did not stop shoppers flocking to the 25 de Março shopping district where around half of the businesses were open on Wednesday. Although stores considered essential, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, have remained open, most shops in Sao Paulo have been shut since March.

Shoppers packed the streets. Stores allowed only people wearing masks and provided alcohol gel. Some took the temperature of shoppers at the entrance. "I'm afraid because the virus is growing, but at the same time we have to go to work and buy things to sell, though always protected by a mask," said Vanessa Pereira, a saleswoman.

The city's malls will reopen on Thursday for four hours a day after agreeing with authorities on reducing public access as a precaution against the contagion. In Rio de Janeiro, the second hardest-hit Brazilian city, the mayor announced malls will also reopen on Thursday as part of a scheduled easing of restrictions.

The decisions to reopen shops has been advocated by Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro who has minimized the gravity of the coronavirus outbreak and dismissed warnings by public health experts that the contagion is still surging. Brazil has 739,503 confirmed cases of infection, the world's worst outbreak after the United States, and has suffered from at least 38,406 deaths.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bolsonaro told an actress to "get out of here" after she criticized his response to the coronavirus pandemic at a gathering of supporters outside his official residence in the capital Brasilia.

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

Frozen 3 may not have an official release date, but that cant restrict fans from predicting on it. Frozen 2 was released in November 2019 and its success paved the way to the creation of another movie.Frozen 3 will be the last movie of the ...

Los Angeles County to allow movie and TV production to resume

Los Angeles County officials said on Wednesday that movie and TV production can resume on Friday, but movie theaters must remain closed because of the coronavirus epidemic.California state officials said earlier this week that movie theater...

Trump rules out renaming U.S. bases named for Confederate leaders

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday rejected any proposal to rename U.S. military bases that are named for Confederate leaders from the 1860s Civil War, dismissing appeals made in the wake of the death of African American George Floyd....

Los Angeles County to allow movie and TV production to resume

Los Angeles County officials said on Wednesday that movie and TV production can resume on Friday, but movie theaters must remain closed because of the coronavirus epidemic.California state officials said earlier this week that movie theater...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020