Pence says no rise in U.S. coronavirus cases seen yet due to protests

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert on the White House coronavirus task force that Pence chairs, has expressed concern about the protests taking place during the coronavirus pandemic."When you get congregations like we saw with the demonstrations, that's taking a risk," Fauci said Wednesday in an interview on ABC. Fauci said on Friday the mass protests were a "perfect setup" for spreading the virus.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2020 03:37 IST
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday there had been no sign yet of an increase in coronavirus cases from two weeks of nationwide protests over police misconduct and racism.

"What I can tell you is that, at this point, we don't see an increase in new cases now, nearly two weeks on from when the first protests took effect," Pence said in an interview on Fox Business Network. "Many people at protests were wearing masks and engaging in some social distancing," he said.

Protesters thronged the streets of U.S. cities and spread around the world following the May 25 death of a 46-year-old black man, George Floyd, after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert on the White House coronavirus task force that Pence chairs, has expressed concern about the protests taking place during the coronavirus pandemic.

"When you get congregations like we saw with the demonstrations, that's taking a risk," Fauci said Wednesday in an interview on ABC. Fauci said on Friday the mass protests were a "perfect setup" for spreading the virus.

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

