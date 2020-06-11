Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil's biggest cities start reopening as COVID-19 surges

The state, the epicenter of the pandemic in Brazil, recorded 340 new deaths in the last 24 hours, raising its confirmed death toll to 9,862, a fourth of the country's total fatalities, the governor's office said.That did not stop shoppers flocking to the 25 de Março shopping district in Sao Paulo city, where around half of the businesses were open on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2020 04:28 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 04:28 IST
Brazil's biggest cities start reopening as COVID-19 surges

Brazil's most populous state Sao Paulo reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths for the second day running on Wednesday even as its homonymous metropolis allowed shops to resume business and prepared to reopen its malls. The state, the epicenter of the pandemic in Brazil, recorded 340 new deaths in the last 24 hours, raising its confirmed death toll to 9,862, a fourth of the country's total fatalities, the governor's office said.

That did not stop shoppers flocking to the 25 de Março shopping district in Sao Paulo city, where around half of the businesses were open on Wednesday. Although stores considered essential, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, have remained open, most shops in Sao Paulo have been shut since March. Shoppers packed the streets. Stores allowed in only people wearing masks and provided alcohol gel. Some took the temperature of shoppers at the entrance.

"I'm afraid because the virus is growing, but at the same time we have to go to work and buy things to sell, though always protected by a mask," said Vanessa Pereira, a saleswoman. The city's malls will reopen on Thursday for four hours a day after agreeing with authorities on reducing public access as a precaution against the contagion.

In Rio de Janeiro, the second hardest hit Brazilian city, the mayor announced malls will also reopen on Thursday as part of a scheduled easing of restrictions. The decisions to reopen shops has been advocated by Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro who has minimized the gravity of the coronavirus outbreak and dismissed warnings by public health experts that the contagion is still surging.

Brazil has 772,416 confirmed cases of infection, as the world's worst outbreak after the United States continues to surge. At least 39,680 people have died, the third highest death toll after the United States and Britain.

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Tigers draft Torkelson first overall, move him to 3B

The Detroit Tigers announced a position change while making the first overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft, selecting Arizona State junior Spencer Torkelson as a third baseman on Wednesday. Torkelson was almost exclusively a firs...

Trump administration proposes sweeping asylum restrictions

The Trump administration on Wednesday proposed sweeping though somewhat vague restrictions on asylum, seeking to align a legal framework with the presidents efforts to limit immigration to the United States. The moves are only the latest ...

Trump says campaign rallies to resume, Oklahoma likely first

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will begin staging campaign rallies again soon with the first one likely in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as he seeks to rebound from a drop in opinion polls after his much-criticized handling of the coronavir...

FACTBOX-What changes are governments making in response to George Floyd protests?

Protests over the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody have prompted government and police officials across the United States to enact or propose changes aimed at showing demonstrators that their concerns about police b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020