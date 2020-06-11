Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says campaign rallies to resume, Oklahoma likely first

Trump also told reporters at the White House that he would announce a new location soon for a speech in August accepting the Republican Party's nomination for president.Campaign advisers say the site is expected to be Jacksonville, Florida, although Trump said places in Texas and Georgia were also in the mix.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2020 05:56 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 05:56 IST
Trump says campaign rallies to resume, Oklahoma likely first

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will begin staging campaign rallies again soon with the first one likely in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as he seeks to rebound from a drop in opinion polls after his much-criticized handling of the coronavirus pandemic and mass protests against police brutality and racism. Trump also told reporters at the White House that he would announce a new location soon for a speech in August accepting the Republican Party's nomination for president.

Campaign advisers say the site is expected to be Jacksonville, Florida, although Trump said places in Texas and Georgia were also in the mix. On Thursday in Dallas, Trump will attend his first in-person fundraiser since the novel coronavirus outbreak. Trump has been eager to get back on the road to promote his candidacy before the Nov. 3 election after a three-month hiatus brought on by the coronavirus, which has killed more than 112,000 people in the United States, the most in the world.

In the interim, Trump's standing in the polls has eroded as voters render judgment on his handling of the virus and, more recently, the protests that erupted over the death in Minneapolis police custody of African American George Floyd https://www.reuters.com/article/us-minneapolis-police-protests/george-floyds-brother-decries-a-modern-day-lynching-in-testimony-to-congress-idUSKBN23H1NB. Trump has called Floyd's death a "grave tragedy" but so far has not offered a path for improving race relations.

He said his first rally is expected for June 19 in Tulsa and that others would follow in Florida, Texas and Arizona. June 19 is known as Juneteenth, a day to commemorate the emancipation in 1865 of the last remaining enslaved African Americans in the Confederacy. Tulsa is where white residents attacked black residents and businesses in 1921 in what is known as the Tulsa Race Massacre.

Kamau Marshall, a spokesman for the presidential campaign of Trump's Democratic election opponent Joe Biden, condemned Trump's choice of venue as "racist" on Twitter. The Republican National Convention, where Trump will be nominated, had been planned for Charlotte, North Carolina, but the state's Democratic governor Roy Cooper is refusing to allow the crowd size that Trump wants in order to maintain social distancing during the pandemic.

Trump described the governor as "a little bit behind" and added, "... unfortunately we're going to probably be having no choice but to move the Republican convention to another location. That'll be announced shortly." Trump and his campaign are looking for other sites where most of the convention business will be conducted.

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Tigers draft Torkelson first overall, move him to 3B

The Detroit Tigers announced a position change while making the first overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft, selecting Arizona State junior Spencer Torkelson as a third baseman on Wednesday. Torkelson was almost exclusively a firs...

Trump administration proposes sweeping asylum restrictions

The Trump administration on Wednesday proposed sweeping though somewhat vague restrictions on asylum, seeking to align a legal framework with the presidents efforts to limit immigration to the United States. The moves are only the latest ...

Trump says campaign rallies to resume, Oklahoma likely first

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will begin staging campaign rallies again soon with the first one likely in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as he seeks to rebound from a drop in opinion polls after his much-criticized handling of the coronavir...

FACTBOX-What changes are governments making in response to George Floyd protests?

Protests over the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody have prompted government and police officials across the United States to enact or propose changes aimed at showing demonstrators that their concerns about police b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020