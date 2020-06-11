Left Menu
Development News Edition

Newly built Burns and Plastic Surgery block at AIIMS to be used as COVID-19 facility

It is likely to be functional by the weekend," AIIMS Deputy Director, Subhasish Panda, said.Two of the AIIMS establishments  --- the Trauma Centre and the National Cancer Institute-India (NCI) at Jhajjar --- are already functioning as dedicated COVID-19 facilities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 16:04 IST
Newly built Burns and Plastic Surgery block at AIIMS to be used as COVID-19 facility

A newly constructed building, which was set to operate as the Burns and Plastic Surgery Block at the AIIMS here, will now be used temporarily as a dedicated facility for treating COVID-19 patients. The decision by the AIIMS authorities comes after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that Delhi will need 1.5 lakh beds in healthcare facilities by July 31 once people start coming to the city for treatment from other states.

Officials said the 100 bed-facility, which is located next to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, is being readied for the care of coronavirus infected patients and is likely to be functional by the weekend. "The construction work of the Burns and Plastic Surgery Block was near completion. The work was expedited and we have now got it readied by adding around 100 beds for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. It is likely to be functional by the weekend," AIIMS Deputy Director, Subhasish Panda, said.

Two of the AIIMS establishments  --- the Trauma Centre and the National Cancer Institute-India (NCI) at Jhajjar --- are already functioning as dedicated COVID-19 facilities.   "Now the Burns and Plastic Surgery Block will also be made operational for the treatment of coronavirus infected patients. If we convert more of our blocks for COVID care then the treatment of seriously ill non-COVID patients will suffer," AIIMS Medical Superintendent, Dr D K Sharma, said.  According to AIIMS chief spokesperson Dr Aarti Vij, 2,301 admissions were recorded at its Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre and National Cancer Institute-India (NCI) in Jhajjar during the lockdown period between March 25 and May 31.  On an average, around 800 coronavirus-infected patients are admitted to the AIIMS on any given day, she said.  AIIMS Trauma centre has around 250 beds and 221 patients are currently undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection at the facility. Besides, there is an arrangement of 750 beds at the NCI, Jhajjar and over 553 patients are admitted there at present.

Delhi's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,810, while the death toll mounted to 984, according to the Union health ministry's data updated on Thursday 8 am. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said on Monday that the current doubling rate of coronavirus infection transmission here is 14 days and so the national capital by that estimation will see over 56,000 cases by the end of next two weeks.

It has been over two months that AIIMS has shut down its OPD services and curtailed all elective surgeries as part of its efforts to redirect its resources to control the COVID-19 outbreak..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Death toll in migrant ship disaster off Tunisia rises to 46

The death toll from a ship packed with African migrants that sank off the Tunisian coast this week has risen to 46 after Tunisia recovered more bodies on Thursday, a civil protection official told Reuters.On Tuesday 20 bodies were found off...

Motorcycling-MotoGP season to resume in July with Spain double-header

The MotoGP season stalled by the novel coronavirus pandemic will begin with back-to-back races at the Jerez circuit in Spain on July 19 and 26, the sports governing body said on Thursday. Five circuits will host double-headers and there wil...

TMC launches first digital campaign to engage one lakh youth at grassroots level

By Joymala Bagchi Trinamool Congress TMC launched its first official digital campaign Banglar Jubo Shakti on Thursday, amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.The campaign launched by TMCs youth wing will focus on engaging one lakh youth betwee...

VW board apologises after publication of racist advert

Volkswagens management board on Thursday apologised for the companys publication on its Instagram page of a racist advert and said the clip was published because of a lack of cultural sensitivity rather than because of racist intentions.We ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020