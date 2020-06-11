Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pvt hospital admits COVID-19 patients sans nod, gets notice

Health authorities have issued a notice to a private hospital in Gandhinagar district for admitting two coronavirus positive persons despite not having permission to treat such patients, officials said on Thursday. "We are waiting for the hospital's response to find out if these patients tested positive later on, or the hospital is actually guilty of admitting them claiming it is authorised to do the treatment," Arya said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-06-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 17:34 IST
Pvt hospital admits COVID-19 patients sans nod, gets notice

Health authorities have issued a notice to a private hospital in Gandhinagar district for admitting two coronavirus positive persons despite not having permission to treat such patients, officials said on Thursday. The two patients have now been shifted to the Gandhinagar Civil Hospital, Collector Kuldeep Arya said.

Chief District Health Officer M H Solanki on Wednesday issued the notice to Shreeji Hospital, located at Dehgam town in Gandhinagar. As per the notice, the hospital has been asked to explain in two days as to why it admitted the two COVID-19 patients, despite knowing the fact that it is not a designated hospital for the treatment ofthe viral infection.

The collector said many a times it happens that normal patients under treatment for some other ailments in private hospitals later on test positive for coronavirus. "We are waiting for the hospital's response to find out if these patients tested positive later on, or the hospital is actually guilty of admitting them claiming it is authorised to do the treatment," Arya said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

High chances of child labour increasing in aftermath of coronavirus crisis: CRY

There are high chances that child labour in home-based enterprises, agriculture and in hazardous occupations may see a rise in the aftermath of the coronavirus crisis, child rights body CRY said on Thursday. Noting that many children are li...

ITC refund to be allowed for certain supplies even if purchase invoice not uploaded: CBIC

Refund of accumulated tax credit related to imports and inward supplies liable to reverse charge will be cleared by field offices even if the same is not reflected in purchase return Form GSTR-2A, the CBIC has said. Issuing a clarification,...

Odisha govt relaxes night curfew ahead of Raja festival

The night curfew imposed by the Odisha government will be relaxed for a few hours on Friday to let people go shopping for the upcoming three-day Raja festival, an official said here on Thursday. The Raja festival, which will begin on Sunday...

Wipro Ventures invests in CloudKnox Security

IT major Wipro on Thursday said its investment arm has invested in cybersecurity firm CloudKnox Security. The investment has been made by Wipro Ventures but the amount invested has not been disclosed.Besides, Wipro has tied up with CloudKno...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020