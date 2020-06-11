Left Menu
NHRC inspects Delhi govt's COVID-19-dedicated LNJP hospital

"A team of the National Human Rights Commission, led by its Member Jyotika Kalra visited the LNJP Hospital in Delhi in the afternoon for an on-spot inspection of the facilities in the wake of allegations that there is mismanagement and COVID-19 patients are being denied admission and treatment," a senior official of the NHRC said. The five-member NHRC team also comprised an assistant registrar (law), a DSP, an inspector and a doctor on the panel of the commission, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 20:26 IST
A team of the National Humans Rights Commission (NHRC) visited the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital on Thursday for an on-spot inspection of the facility in the wake of allegations of mismanagement in handling the COVID-19 situation in the city. The hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 facility under the Delhi government.

The panel had on Wednesday sent notices to the Health Ministry and the Delhi government over the coronavirus situation in the national capital, and asked them to submit a report in 10 days on healthcare facilities and related issues. "A team of the National Human Rights Commission, led by its Member Jyotika Kalra visited the LNJP Hospital in Delhi in the afternoon for an on-spot inspection of the facilities in the wake of allegations that there is mismanagement and COVID-19 patients are being denied admission and treatment," a senior official of the NHRC said.

The five-member NHRC team also comprised an assistant registrar (law), a DSP, an inspector and a doctor on the panel of the commission, he said. A senior official at the LNJP Hospital said, the team arrived at the facility around 3.30 pm and left around 6.30 pm.

Medical Director of LNJP Hospital Dr Suresh Kumar and a senior doctor from the emergency department accompanied the team during the inspection, the official said. Sources said, the visit was scheduled to happen but a date had not been mentioned earlier.

"What was aired by a private TV channel is not the right picture of the situation at the hospital. Deliberately only certain parts have been shown which look untidy," a source said. The rights panel had sent notices to the Centre and the Delhi government on a complaint filed by senior Congress leader Ajay Maken.

Over the past several weeks many families have raised a number of issued including the allegation that some hospitals have denied admission to patients despite availability of beds.  Many COVID-19 patients or their kin have put out videos or social media posts alleging lack of proper food or healthcare facilities at the hospital..

