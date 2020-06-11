5 die of coronavirus; 82 more test positive in Punjab

Left Menu
Five people died of coronavirus in Punjab while 82 tested positive for the infection pushing the COVID-19 tally to 2,887 in the state, officials said on Thursday. Nineteen cases were reported in Pathankot, 18 in Ludhiana, 14 in Amritsar, 10 in Sangrur, six in Patiala, four each in Mohali and Jalandhar, two each in SBS Nagar and Moga and one each in Bathinda, Muktsar and Gurdaspur, the medical bulletin said.

Five people died of coronavirus in Punjab while 82 tested positive for the infection pushing the COVID-19 tally to 2,887 in the state, officials said on Thursday. Four coronavirus patients died in Amritsar while one passed away in Sangrur, officials said. However, the medical bulletin mentioned the death of three patients and thus the death toll stands at 59. Meanwhile, 82 more people got infected with the virus in the state. Nineteen cases were reported in Pathankot, 18 in Ludhiana, 14 in Amritsar, 10 in Sangrur, six in Patiala, four each in Mohali and Jalandhar, two each in SBS Nagar and Moga and one each in Bathinda, Muktsar and Gurdaspur, the medical bulletin said. Of them, 12 people had a travel history to other states and two were foreign returnees. Punjab has been witnessing a surge in fresh coronavirus cases as more than 500 people tested positive for the virus in the last ten days.           Twenty seven coronavirus patients were discharged from various hospitals after they recovered from the infection. With this, the total number of cured people has reached 2,259. There are 569 active cases in the state as of now.

Amritsar continues to lead the COVID-19 tally in the state with 529 coronavirus cases, followed by 316 in Jalandhar, 295 in Ludhiana, 166 in Gurdaspur, and 160 in Tarn Taran among others. Three patients are critical and on ventilator support while nine are on oxygen support, the bulletin said, adding that a total of 1,54,498 samples have been taken so far for testing.

