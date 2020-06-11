Two cases of dengue detected in Kolkata

Two cases of dengue were detected in Kolkata on Thursday, even as the city grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior official said. A 68-year-old person and a 13-year-old were diagnosed with the vector-borne disease, said Atin Ghosh, Kolkata Municipal Corporation's administrator in-charge of health.

"Both of them are undergoing treatment. There is nothing to panic. During monsoon, there are cases of dengue every year, we are taking all precautions," he said. The state reported 440 fresh cases of COVID-19 during the day, taking the total to 9,768, according to the state health department.

Ten people died due to coronavirus infection in different districts, raising the toll to 442, it said..