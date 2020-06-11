COVID-19 cases go up to 1,599 in Jharkhand

As many as 48 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Jharkhand on Thursday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 1,599. The active cases now stand at 961, while 630 people having recovered and discharged from various hospitals in the state, according to a government bulletin.

The total confirmed cases included 1,311 migrants. Eight persons -- Ranchi (3), Bokaro (2), Giridih (1), Koderma (1) and Simdega (1) -- have died of the disease so far.

With 174 active cases, Simdega heads the tally, followed by East Singhbhum (164) and Ramgarh (87), it said. Till date, a total of 1,01,609 swab samples have been collected and 99,931 tests completed, it said.