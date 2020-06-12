Brazil passes 800,000 COVID-19 cases, reports more than 40,000 deaths

Brazil passes 800,000 COVID-19 cases, reports more than 40,000 deathsReuters | Brasilia | Updated: 12-06-2020 03:02 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 03:02 IST
Brazil reported a cumulative total of 802,828 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Thursday, with 30,412 new infections in the last 24 hours in the world's second worst outbreak after the United States.
With another 1,239 fatalities, the death toll in Brazil has reached 40,919, the health ministry said, the world's third highest after the United States and Britain. Of the total cases of COVID-19, 345,595 have recovered, the ministry said.
