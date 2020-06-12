Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.N. warns coronavirus may push millions of children into underage labor

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, June 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The coronavirus pandemic has put millions of children at risk of being pushed into underage labor, reversing two decades of work to combat the practice and potentially marking the first rise in child labor since 2000, the United Nations warned on Friday. As the pandemic pummels the global economy, pushing millions of people into poverty, families may be under pressure to put their children to work for survival, the U.N. said, marking the World Day Against Child Labor.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2020 05:31 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 05:31 IST
U.N. warns coronavirus may push millions of children into underage labor

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, June 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The coronavirus pandemic has put millions of children at risk of being pushed into underage labor, reversing two decades of work to combat the practice and potentially marking the first rise in child labor since 2000, the United Nations warned on Friday.

As the pandemic pummels the global economy, pushing millions of people into poverty, families may be under pressure to put their children to work for survival, the U.N. said, marking the World Day Against Child Labor. "As the pandemic wreaks havoc on family incomes, without support, many could resort to child labour," said Guy Ryder, director-general of the International Labour Organization (ILO), a U.N. agency, in a statement.

"Social protection is vital in times of crisis, as it provides assistance to those who are most vulnerable." Due to global shutdowns, the world economy is forecast to shrink 3.2% this year, according to a Reuters poll of more than 250 economists.

Forecasts for global economic growth had tended to range from 2.3% to 3.6% before the pandemic struck. The number of child laborers worldwide has dropped significantly to 152 million children from 246 million in 2000, according to the ILO.

To prevent a rise in exploitation, the U.N. called upon governments to integrate child labor concerns into broader pieces of legislation, including policy on education, labor markets and human rights protections. Some countries have begun to do so.

This month, Brazilian labor authorities launched a national campaign to help combat potential child labor, commissioning a song about child slavery to be written by well-known rappers Emicida and Drik Barbosa. The recent death of an 8-year-old maid in Pakistan prompted the government to propose legislative changes to make it illegal for children to do domestic work.

Advocates also warn that children are susceptible to being put to work while schools are closed in the effort to stop the spread of coronavirus. "As poverty rises, schools close and the availability of social services decreases, more children are pushed into the workforce," said Henrietta Fore, executive director of UNICEF, the U.N. children's agency.

A nonprofit group in Ethiopia launched a novel way to keep thousands of children reading while school was out of session - deploying camels carrying wooden boxes filled with storybooks.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

World Bank approves €25.1m to help Kosovo improve water security

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he'll pursue police use-of-force standard

President Donald Trump said Thursday he would pursue an executive order to encourage police departments to meet current professional standards for the use of force, while accusing Democrats of broadly branding police as the problem. He also...

Sony calls on Spider-Man for PS5 year-end launch

Sony Corp on Friday unveiled more than two dozen titles for its upcoming PlayStation 5 console, including a sequel to its hit Spider-Man title and the latest Gran Turismo racer, as it builds anticipation ahead of the planned year-end launch...

After rebuke, top U.S. general says joining Trump church walk during protests was 'mistake'

The top U.S. military officer on Thursday said he should not have joined President Donald Trump as he walked from the White House to a nearby church for a photo opportunity after authorities cleared the way of protesters using tear gas and ...

What was the cost for the National Guard to deploy in D.C.? Up to $2.6 mln a day

The deployment of thousands of National Guard troops in response to protests on the streets of Washington, endorsed by President Donald Trump and much criticized by the citys mayor, cost the federal government 2.6 million per day at its pea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020