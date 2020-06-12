Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air France accelerates resumption of summer flight schedules

Air France said it planned to serve close to 150 destinations, representing 80% of its usual network, with priority given to strengthening its domestic network. It said several routes would resume between Paris and the French regions, as well as inter-regional routes, particularly to and from Corsica.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-06-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 13:53 IST
Air France accelerates resumption of summer flight schedules

Air France announced on Friday it was accelerating moves to resume flights over the summer holiday period, as countries around the world look to slowly reopen their borders and economies in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Air France said it planned to serve close to 150 destinations, representing 80% of its usual network, with priority given to strengthening its domestic network.

It said several routes would resume between Paris and the French regions, as well as inter-regional routes, particularly to and from Corsica. The number of services will also be increased to the French overseas departments and territories, as well as to Europe, mainly to Spain, Greece, Italy and Portugal.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

CarDekho reports 99 pc surge in traffic for pre-owned cars post lockdown

Leading full-stack auto company CarDekho on Friday has reported 99 per cent recovery in customer traffic for used car segment after the lockdown whereas 77 per cent customers are back to search for new cars. A study conducted by the company...

COVID-19: After Sri Lanka, BCCI calls off Zimbabwe tour

The BCCI on Friday called off Indian cricket teams short tour of Zimbabwe in August due to the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement was on expected lines after Sri Lanka Cricket announced on Thursday that Indias limited ...

BSF chief to review security along Indo-Pak border in Kutch

Director General of the Border Security Force S S Deswal is on a two-day visit to Gujarats Kutch district to review the security scenario along the international border, an official said on Friday. This is Deswals first visit to Kutch, whic...

BJP MLC detained in Hyderabad

BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao on Friday was detained while he was on his way to present a memorandum on the present COVID-19 issue to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in Hyderabad. On an attempt to approach the Chief Ministers residence I had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020