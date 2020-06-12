Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU experts see some risk of return to lockdown in COVID-19 second wave

"At the present time, just before the summer holiday period, as member states relax limitations, there is a risk that people will not adhere firmly to the recommended measures still in place due to 'isolation fatigue'," the ECDC warned. It said the risk of COVID-19 incidence rising to a level that may require the re-introduction of stricter control measures is high if lockdown measures are phased out when there is still ongoing community transmission, and if no appropriate monitoring, testing and tracing systems are in place.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 12-06-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 14:14 IST
EU experts see some risk of return to lockdown in COVID-19 second wave
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

The risk of a second wave of COVID-19 infections big enough to require European lockdowns to be reimposed is moderate to high, EU health experts said on Friday and depends on the gradual easing of restrictions and how people stick to them.

A pandemic risk assessment by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control also predicted a moderate pick-up in infection rates in the coming weeks, although it said transmission has passed its peak in most European countries. "The pandemic is not over," ECDC director Andrea Ammon said in a statement accompanying the assessment.

She said that while there are decreasing trends of COVID-19 infections across Europe, efforts are still needed to limit the spread of the disease. "It is important to comply with recommendations regarding physical distancing and maintain high standards of hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette," she said. "Everyone's contribution makes a difference."

The Stockholm-based ECDC monitors and advises on disease and public health in the European Union. Its assessment found that stringent physical distancing measures imposed by many governments have reduced transmission.

It also noted that the enforced stay-at-home orders have been "highly disruptive to society, both economically and socially", and that many countries have now begun a full or partial reopening of shops and public spaces. "At the present time, just before the summer holiday period, as member states relax limitations, there is a risk that people will not adhere firmly to the recommended measures still in place due to 'isolation fatigue'," the ECDC warned.

It said the risk of COVID-19 incidence rising to a level that may require the re-introduction of stricter control measures is high if lockdown measures are phased out when there is still ongoing community transmission, and if no appropriate monitoring, testing and tracking systems are in place. The risk would be moderate, however, if measures are phased out gradually, if the transmission has been reduced to sporadic levels, and if disease tests and track systems are in place.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a ceremony in Geneva late on Thursday that "the threat of a resurgence remains very real...Now is the time to be even more vigilant. "We must also remember that although the situation is improving here in Europe, globally it's getting worse. We still have a road ahead and we will continue to need global solidarity to defeat this pandemic fully," Tedros said.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Record rise in India virus cases raises fear of return of curbs

India reported a record daily increase of novel coronavirus cases on Friday and became the worlds fourth worst-hit country, raising the prospect of the return of a lockdown just days after it was lifted. Anxious to revive the economy after ...

Indian man who died from heart disease later found to have COVID-19

A 44-year-old Indian man in Singapore, who died of coronary heart disease on June 8, was infected by the coronavirus, the ministry of health has said. The man, who was not identified, developed chest and epigastric pain on May 28 and soug...

Paris police ask shops to close due to risk of disorder at Saturday protest

The Paris police department said it had called for shops and businesses in districts from Republique to Opera to close on Saturday due to risks of public disorder at a demonstration. The police department said on Friday that shops should bo...

C'garh: 2 workers injured in fuel tank blast die in hospital

Two of the four workers injured in a fuel tank explosion at a steel plant in Chhattisgarhs Raigarh district on Wednesday, have succumbed to their injuries at a private hospital here, police said. Kanhaiyalal 59 and Jairam Khalko 35, who had...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020