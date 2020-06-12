Left Menu
Soccer-Romanian league to resume, minus two virus-hit teams

Top-flight Romanian soccer is scheduled to resume on Saturday but without two of its teams, after coronavirus cases among their staff, professional league association LPF said on Friday. Both virus-hit teams will be out of action until epidemiological investigations are completed. "We want the return of football but the health of the players our first priority," said LPF general secretary Justin Stefan.

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 12-06-2020 14:19 IST
Top-flight Romanian soccer is scheduled to resume on Saturday but without two of its teams, after coronavirus cases among their staff, professional league association LPF said on Friday. With the competition already at the playoff stage, third-placed Universitatea Craiova had been due to host fifth-placed FC Botosani on Friday, but the match was canceled after the visiting team's doctor tested positive for COVID-19.

The match between Dinamo Bucharest and Chindia Targoviste had been postponed on Thursday after a Dinamo official also contracted the virus. Both virus-hit teams will be out of action until epidemiological investigations are completed.

"We want the return of football but the health of the players our first priority," said LPF general secretary Justin Stefan. Playoffs from among the bottom eight teams scheduled for Saturday will now be the first matches of the re-start, with clashes featuring those of the top six teams still authorized to play taking place on Sunday.

