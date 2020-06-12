Left Menu
Development News Edition

Substandard hand sanitisers readily available in market, researchers say

This led to stocks rapidly vanishing from the shelves, with even hospitals and other healthcare facilities running out, they said. The researchers also believe that that current awareness of the importance of hand disinfection means it will remain an integral part of people's hygiene routine, even post-CoViD-19.

PTI | London | Updated: 12-06-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 16:15 IST
Substandard hand sanitisers readily available in market, researchers say
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An international team of researchers has warned the public to beware of sub-standard hand sanitizers readily available on the market in the fight against COViD-19. They have also provided detailed "recipes" for the manufacture of effective hand sanitizing gels and explained the science behind them.

In an article published in the International Journal of Pharmaceutics, the researchers wrote that there is a real risk that consumers are obtaining and using hand cleaners with low or inadequate concentrations of alcohol. These might appear similar to hand disinfectants, but purchasers are often unaware that such products cannot ensure disinfection and are not fit for use amid the pandemic, according to the researchers, including those from the University of Huddersfield in the UK.

They discourage the public from buying hand sanitizers from unknown or unreliable e-commerce sites. The researchers also state that pharmacists and retailers should advise customers over the selection of appropriate products for COViD-19 infection control.

There should be awareness campaigns, they said, to educate the public on how to differentiate between products that are fit for general hygiene and cleaning and those that are not fit for coronavirus infection control. The experts also urge regulatory bodies to revisit their current rules on hand sanitizers.

The researchers chart the massive spike in demand for hand sanitizers around the world, as purchasers stocked up their "pandemic pantries". This led to stocks rapidly vanishing from the shelves, with even hospitals and other healthcare facilities running out, they said.

The researchers also believe that that current awareness of the importance of hand disinfection means it will remain an integral part of people's hygiene routine, even post-CoViD-19. They investigated the scientific basis for hand cleansing and analyzed when washing with soap and water which can remove virtually all types of pathogens is preferable to using alcohol-based hand-rubs (ABHR), which are less effective when hands are extremely greasy or dirty.

However, handwashing facilities are not readily available at work or public places, the researchers noted. They explained that in instances where hand sanitization is needed more frequently, such as during frequent contact with individuals or products, the ABHRs are the most effective and convenient infection preventive measure.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

UK's industrial output sees largest monthly fall of 20.3 pc in April

The month-on-month index of the industrial output in the United Kingdom declined by over 20 percent in April, the biggest drop since the UK started to report such statistics, the Office for National Statistics ONS said on Friday. According ...

Estate Agency Affairs Board to reopen Sandton, Joburg offices

The Estate Agency Affairs Board EAAB will re-open its Sandton, Johannesburg offices before the end of June following their closure due to the COVID-19 lockdown.The regulator said it would adopt a phased-in approach from 23 June 2020 where e...

COVID-19: Centre’s decision to reopen activities was not taken in haste: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court Friday said the Central governments decision of phased reopening of lockdown was not taken in haste and it was done to ensure a proper balance between containing the spread of COVID 19 pandemic and making it certain tha...

INSIGHT-What rebound? North Dakota in economic crunch as virus batters oil, agriculture

When the novel coronavirus first appeared in the United States, North Dakota was in the envious position of having more money in its state coffers than it had budgeted.Now, it is making sweeping cuts to state agencies in a bid to stem the f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020