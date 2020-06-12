Indore district's coronavirus recovery rate reaches 67.3 pc

The recovery rate of coronavirus patients in Indore, among the worst-hit districts in the country, has risen to 67.3 per cent, a health official said on Friday. Of 3,972 patients found in the district so far, 2,673 have been discharged from hospital after recovery, the official said.

The pandemic has claimed 164 lives in the district, he added. Going by official figures as of Friday morning, the death rate due to COVID-19 in the district is 4.13 per cent, higher than the national average.

Indore is in red zone since March 24 when the first coronavirus patient was found in the district..