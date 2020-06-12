Left Menu
Development News Edition

Breathless in Delhi: Ambulances with cylinder challenge for families, patients

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 18:25 IST
Breathless in Delhi: Ambulances with cylinder challenge for families, patients

The ambulance stopped at the GTB Hospital and Sarwar Ali sprang out and ran into the building, hoping to quickly get his unconscious wife admitted – the oxygen cylinder in the vehicle was running dangerously low and there was not a minute to waste. It had to be third time lucky if Miskeen Begum had to survive. After being refused admission in two hospitals, her life hinged on getting that bed in GTB Hospital. And if not, enough oxygen in ambulance to see her through to another hospital for another try at getting admitted.

Three hospitals, several kilometres, many hours and just one cylinder. That was what it had come down to for a despairing Ali as he fought to save his wife. Suffering from chronic kidney disease and diabetes, Miskeen Begum had lost consciousness in the morning and her 57-year-old husband had run the rounds of hospitals. From their home in Khajuri Khas in northeast Delhi to the Jag Pravesh Hospital, which turned them away, then to the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), which also said no, and finally to the Delhi government-run GTB Hospital.

“She cannot be transported without any oxygen mask,” Ali, a weaver by profession, said, as he rushed through the paperwork on Thursday. Miskeen Begum finally got admission and Ali heaved a sigh of relief.

But it was touch and go. As increasing number of stories emerge of patients being sent from one hospital to another in search of a vacant bed, accessing an ambulance equipped with enough oxygen to see the patients through the traumatic journey is rapidly turning into a huge challenge.

The numbers seem adequate enough on paper. The Centralised Ambulance Trauma Services (CATS) of the Delhi government has nine Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances, 142 Basic Support Ambulances (BLS) and 109 Patient Transport Ambulances (PTA).

Besides, 154 ambulances have also been converted to dedicated COVID-19 ambulances so the resources are divided between those suffering from the coronavirus infection and those with other diseases. However, while ALS and BLS ambulances have two oxygen cylinders, the PTAs are fitted with only one cylinder since the vehicles are small and there is not enough space.

“Due to coronavirus, patients have to be taken to different hospitals. Admission of the patient takes a lot of time, sometimes even four hours. So, a lot of time goes in transit,” said Sanjay Tyagi, CATS programme officer. Private hospitals and several other institutes have their own ambulances.

The fact that the vehicles need to be sanitised is another issue. Those operating COVID-19 ambulances have been given PPEs. Plus, the vehicle is either sanitised or fumigated after each trip, Tyagi said. The next call is only assigned after a break of 45 minutes. He denied that there was a shortage of oxygen cylinders. “Since a lot of time goes in transit these days, there could be a case that ambulances may not have been able to replenish the stock as our cylinders are kept at one central location.” It’s not always about a coronavirus patient but other health needs too.

Also at GTB Hospital was 55-year-old Ashok Chauhan, who works for Uttar Pradesh's Provincial Armed Constabulary and was brought from Meerut. He was suffering from typhoid and was also breathless. When doctors at GTB said it is a designated COVID facility and they can’t take him in, his family was faced with a fresh crisis – hunt for another hospital and an ambulance with a functional oxygen cylinder.

The family arranged an ambulance, but the doctor warned them not to transport him in an ambulance without an oxygen cylinder. Chauhan's two sons scrambled to arrange for one, rushing to each ambulance that drew up with patients at the hospital. They stopped the drivers to ask if their vehicles were equipped with oxygen and were free to transport their father.

"Even an enemy should not go through the trouble we are facing," Chauhan's wife said, breaking into tears. After much running around, Chauhan's son Birender managed an ambulance with a functional oxygen cylinder. The situation was not too different at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, another dedicated COVID-facility, in Dilshad Garden.

Ashish Jain had brought his father Subhash who was suffering with pneumonia for a week. But doctors told him he was a suspected COVID-19 patient but had not yet tested positive and they could therefore not treat him. The super speciality hospital, they said, is meant for coronavirus positive patients.

But Jain's father could only be shifted to another hospital in an ambulance with a proper oxygen cylinder as he had respiratory issues. "There was an ambulance available, but it was only meant for COVID-patients. Since he is not a confirmed case of coronavirus, another ambulance is needed, but one with a proper oxygen cylinder," Jain said as he scrambled to arrange for an ambulance.

All for an ambulance with a properly functioning oxygen cylinder. As hapless families grapple with their ailing patients, endless bureaucracy and figure out which hospital they should go to, COVID-19 or not, that really has emerged as a big issue..

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: After SL tour postponement, BCCI calls off Zimbabwe trip

The Indian teams August tour of Zimbabwe was on Friday called off by the BCCI owing to the COVID-19 threat, which hasnt allowed national cricketers to even resume training. The development comes a day after Sri Lanka Cricket announced that ...

Hong Kong, China governments reject UK 'interference' and 'biased' criticism

The Hong Kong government and Chinas foreign ministry branch in the city hit back on Friday at a report by Britain criticising Beijings plans for national security legislation, saying it was biased and intervened in internal affairs. The Bri...

UP records 20 more COVID deaths, biggest single-day spike of 528 cases

Uttar Pradesh on Friday reported 20 more coronavirus deaths and 528 fresh cases, the biggest single-day spike so far, officials said. The death toll in the state now is 365 with the coronavirus tally reaching 12,616.Principal Secretary, Hea...

Honda Cars recalls 65,651 units of various models to replace fuel pumps

Honda Cars India Ltd HCIL on Friday said it is recalling 65,651&#160;units of models like Amaze, City and Jazz to replace faulty fuel pumps. The company would voluntarily replace fuel pumps in&#160;the cars, HCIL said in a statement. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020