Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norway snubs COVID-19 hotspot Sweden in lifting travel curbs

Denmark, Finland and Norway have lifted some of the controls on leisure travel they imposed to slow the coronavirus pandemic, but have kept most of those imposed on Sweden, the richest and most populous of the Nordic countries.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 21:05 IST
Norway snubs COVID-19 hotspot Sweden in lifting travel curbs

Norway will allow travel to and from Finland, Iceland and the Swedish island of Gotland from Monday, but maintain travel restrictions on mainland Sweden due to its higher level of COVID-19 cases, amid concerns of a second wave of infections.

Denmark, Finland and Norway have lifted some of the controls on leisure travel they imposed to slow the coronavirus pandemic, but have kept most of those imposed on Sweden, the richest and most populous of the Nordic countries. Leaving most of Sweden out of the arrangements breaks with long-standing close cooperation between the Nordic countries, and goes against the wishes of the European Commission, which wants to lift by Monday the internal borders in the Schengen travel zone, which in normal times are open.

Norway is not a member of the EU but belongs to Schengen. "I think we need to be honest and say that in the Nordics this is something of a difficult issue at the moment," Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg told a news conference.

"At the same time we have a good conversation about how we're doing it, and the fact that we're applying objective criteria has been met with understanding." Swedish Home Affairs Minister Mikael Damberg said his government would continue to work on opening up the whole of the Nordic region. He said a rise in coronavirus cases reported in Sweden in recent days was the result of increased testing.

"That means we are going to see an increase in the number of cases with mild symptoms, but it does not mean that there is a greater rate of infection," he said in a written comment to Reuters. Norway's arrangements add to the patchwork of bilateral travel arrangements various European countries have made as they emerge from lockdowns.

Norway will assess the public health situation of each region in the Nordics separately and will review its travel advice every fortnight, starting June 15, Solberg said. Gotland, a Baltic island with close to 60,000 inhabitants, is the only Swedish region Norway will allow Norwegians to travel to without having to undergo a 10-day quarantine on their return. Swedish travellers from Gotland will be allowed to travel to Norway without undergoing quarantine.

Sweden adopted fewer restrictions during the pandemic and by June 10, Sweden's COVID-19 deaths were 4,717 - four times that in the other Nordic countries combined. (Additional reporting by Simon Johnson in Stockholm; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-U.S. consumer confidence rises; COVID-19, unemployment shadow lingers

U.S. consumer sentiment perked up in early June as households cheered the reopening of businesses and a surprise rebound in hiring, though they did not expect a significant improvement in the economy amid fears of a resurgence in COVID-19 i...

U.S. ruling over ancient bronze horse a 'huge victory' for Greece – minister

Greeces culture minister has hailed a U.S. court ruling over a disputed ancient horse figurine as a major victory that may help Athens and others fighting to reclaim antiquities. Lina Mendoni said Tuesdays ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Cou...

Pak again violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan on Friday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by small arms firing and intense shelling with mortars in Poonchs Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors. Again at about 1950 hours, the Pakistan Army again resorted to ceasefire viol...

Arms seized by U.S., missiles used to attack Saudi Arabia 'of Iranian origin' -U.N.

Cruise missiles used in several attacks on oil facilities and an international airport in Saudi Arabia last year were of Iranian origin, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council in a report seen by Reuters on Thursd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020