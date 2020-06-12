Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus hitting the Americas hardest says World Health Organization

The current situation in Brazil, now one of the global hot-spots for the virus, was of increasing concern especially in heavily-populated cities, he told a press conference. The country's health system was "still coping", although some intensive care units were at a critical stage and under heavy pressure with more than 90% bed occupancy rates, Ryan said.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 12-06-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 23:55 IST
Coronavirus hitting the Americas hardest says World Health Organization
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Americas are bearing the brunt of the global coronavirus pandemic at present, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday, with North and South America currently having four of the 10 worst hit countries in the world. The disease was "highly active" in Central and South America, the WHO's top emergency expert Mike Ryan said, highlighting problems in Brazil and Mexico. The current situation in Brazil, now one of the global hot-spots for the virus, was of increasing concern especially in heavily-populated cities, he told a press conference.

The country's health system was "still coping", although some intensive care units were at a critical stage and under heavy pressure with more than 90% bed occupancy rates, Ryan said. Mexico meanwhile has nearly 130,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and more than 15,000 deaths, the WHO said.

Brazil is the second worst hit country in the world, with more than 800,000 cases and 41,000 deaths, according to a Reuters tally. Both countries lag behind the United States, the worst hit country, which has had more than 2 million cases and nearly 114,000 deaths.

"We are very much in the upswing of this pandemic, particularly in the global South," Ryan said. "Some countries are having trouble exiting of the so-called lockdowns as they are seeing an increase in cases." It was possible the disease was spreading again as societies reopened and people began meeting again, especially when there was inadequate testing and social distancing was insufficient.

Still, he acknowledged the pressures on countries to get back to normal especially to reduce the economic damage the crisis has wrought. "There is a careful balance between keeping people at home... and the untoward effect of that on economic and society. That is not an easy balance. There are no correct answers," Ryan said.

Ryan said that although some countries appeared to be over the worst of the virus, clusters of the disease were still occurring. WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Gheybreyesus said that vigilance was required worldwide against the "very dangerous virus" even in regions where it appeared to be on the wane.

"Our fear is although it is declining in Europe it is increasing in other parts of the world. Even Europe cannot be safe because the virus can be reintroduced to Europe," he said. Tedros was also firm on the need for any vaccines had to be shared fairly between countries, amid concerns some could hoard any drugs they develop.

Vaccines should be made available as a global public good, to ensure everyone had fair access to any life-saving products that are developed, Tedros said.

TRENDING

Trump considering suspending H1B, other visas: report

NZ signs digital economy partnership agreement with Chile and Singapore

Entertainment News Roundup: Comcast, media mogul Byron Allen reach carriage deal; Los Angeles movie theaters fail to get green light to reopen and more

Health News Roundup: California startup aims to monitor social distancing and face masks using drones; U.S. CDC reports 1,994,283 coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

One killed, 15 injured in bomb blast in market in Pak

A powerful bomb blast ripped through a crowded market in Pakistans garrison city of Rawalpindi on Friday, killing one person and injuring 15 others. The explosion occurred in Saddar area of the city, which is not far away from the Gener...

US STOCKS-Wall Street gains on bargain hunting but trading volatile

U.S. stocks were higher in late afternoon trading on Friday but had bounced between losses and gains as bargain hunting following a sharp losses a day earlier was offset by continued worries about the economy. The SP 500 was on track for it...

In rare appeal to Israeli public, UAE warns against annexation

Israel cannot expect to normalise relations with the Arab world if it annexes land in the occupied West Bank, a United Arab Emirates envoy wrote in Israels top newspaper on Friday. Some Israeli officials have dismissed the notion that apply...

Record spike of 2,137 COVID cases in Delhi takes tally to over 36K; death toll jumps to 1,214

Delhi recorded 2,137 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest single-day spike here, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 36,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,214, authorities said. As many as 71 fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020