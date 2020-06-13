5 more persons recover from COVID-19 in Meghalaya

Five more COVID-19 infected persons have recovered from the disease in Meghalaya in the last two days, taking the total number of recovered people in the state to 23, officials said on Saturday. Meghalaya reported its last COVID-19 patient on June 10 when a pregnant woman tested positive at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, they said.

"Five persons have recovered in the past two days. Four of them were declared recovered yesterday and one was declared recovered today," a senior Health department official told PTI.

He said no fresh COVID-19 case has been detected in the state since June 10. Meghalaya has so far reported 44 COVID-19 cases of which 20 are still active, 23 have recovered and one has died.

Over 15,000 people have returned to Meghalaya from other states and nearly 13,000 samples have been tested till date, the official said..