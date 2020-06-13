Two new fatalities push coronavirus-related death toll to 55 in J-K

Two COVID-19 patients, including a retired doctor, have died here, taking the virus-related death toll to 55 in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said. The retired doctor from Parray Pora area of the city died overnight due to a cardiac arrest at SKIMS Hospital Bemina, the officials said.

They said he had tested positive for COVID-19. He was admitted to the hospital on June 2 and was suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

His condition turned critical on June 9 and was shifted to the ICU of the hospital where he passed away around 1 o'clock on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday, the officials said The second fatality was a 60-year-old man from Shopian district in south Kashmir. He died at SMHS hospital here on Saturday morning, the officials said. They said the patient was admitted to the hospital on June 11 and his sample was taken for the COVID-19 test the next day.

The patient had bilateral pneumonia and died on Saturday morning, the officials said, adding, the result of his sample returned positive for COVID-19 later in the day.