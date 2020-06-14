Following is a summary of current health news briefs. AstraZeneca agrees to supply Europe with 400 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca Plc has signed a contract with European governments to supply the region with its potential vaccine against the coronavirus, the British drugmaker's latest deal to pledge its drug to help combat the pandemic. The contract is for up to 400 million doses of the vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford, the company said on Saturday, adding that it was looking to expand manufacturing of the vaccine, which it said it would provide for no profit during the pandemic. Russia's total coronavirus cases exceed 520,000

Russia reported 8,706 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, raising its cumulative tally above 520,000 as data showed that more than 2,700 people infected with the virus had died in April. With 520,129 cases, Russia has the third-highest number in the world after the United States and Brazil. Its official death toll stands at 6,829, many times lower than the figure seen in other countries with serious outbreaks. India records biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases

India reported its biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases on Saturday, adding 11,458 confirmed infections and taking the its total count to more than 300,000, according to data from the federal health ministry. India is the fourth-worst affected country in the world, having surpassed the United Kingdom on Friday, with cases steadily increasingly despite a nationwide lockdown that began in late March and has since been loosened. Fauci: Slight coronavirus spikes may get out of control amid U.S. reopening

The top U.S. infectious disease official on Friday cautioned that the "blips" of rising coronavirus hospitalizations being reported by some states could get out of control if robust contact tracing regimes are not put in place. As restrictions on economic activity are lifted, the United States was bound to see increased infections, Anthony Fauci told CNN. Egypt confirms highest daily rise of new COVID-19 cases and deaths

Egypt on Saturday confirmed 1,677 new coronavirus cases and 62 deaths, the health ministry said, the highest daily increase for both counts. In total, the Arab world's most populous country has registered 42,980 cases including 1,484 deaths, the ministry said in a statement. Beijing district in 'wartime emergency' after virus cluster at major food market

A Beijing district put itself on a "wartime" footing and the capital banned tourism and sports events on Saturday after a cluster of novel coronavirus infections centred around a major wholesale market sparked fears of a new wave of COVID-19. Forty-five people out of 517 tested with throat swabs at the Xinfadi market in the city's southwestern Fengtai district had tested positive for the coronavirus, Chu Junwei, a district official, told a briefing. U.S. CDC reports 2,038,344 coronavirus cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 2,038,344 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 22,317 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 711 to 114,625. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on June 12 versus its previous report on Friday.(https://bit.ly/2UkMHx9) UK death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases rises by 181 to 41,662

The United Kingdom's death toll from confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 181 to 41,662 as of 1600 GMT on June 12, according to government data released on Saturday. Iran will reimpose restrictions if health rules not observed

Iran will reimpose restrictions to stem a surge in coronavirus cases if health regulations are not observed, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday. After gradually relaxing its lockdown since mid-April, Iran has seen a sharp rise of new daily infections in recent weeks. French coronavirus 24-hour death toll under 30 for fourth day

France reported on Saturday 24 new coronavirus deaths over the previous 24 hours, taking the total to 29,398 and marking the fourth day with under 30 fatalities. The government also reported the number of people in hospital fell by 215 to 10,909 and those in intensive care units fell by eight to 871, with both tallies continuing weeks-long downtrends.