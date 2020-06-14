Left Menu
Development News Edition

Researchers find potential element to improve productivity, quality of life in elderly

In a recent study, researchers discovered nutraceuticals (products derived from food sources with extra health benefits in addition to the basic nutritional value found in foods) as the potential elements to slow ageing processes and help in avoiding a host of chronic diseases that comes with the process.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-06-2020 11:18 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 11:18 IST
Researchers find potential element to improve productivity, quality of life in elderly
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In a recent study, researchers discovered nutraceuticals (products derived from food sources with extra health benefits in addition to the basic nutritional value found in foods) as the potential elements to slow ageing processes and help in avoiding a host of chronic diseases that comes with the process. Ageing is considered synonymous with the appearance of major diseases and an overall decline in physical and mental performance.

The recent study summarises the main findings on nutraceuticals that are believed to slow ageing processes by delaying and even preventing the development of multiple chronic diseases. These nutraceuticals may help improve productivity and quality of life in the elderly.

Researchers from Migal-Galilee Research Institute (Israel), University of Ljubljana (Slovenia), and University of Belgrade (Serbia) have contributed their review after conducting a literature review work published on of nutraceuticals. The research found that the most robust environmental manipulation for extending lifespan is caloric restriction without malnutrition. Some nutraceuticals can mimic caloric restriction effects. Caloric restriction is well established as a strategy to extend lifespan without malnutrition.

A variety of nutraceuticals were reported to mimic the effect of caloric restriction by modulating the activity of insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor signalling and sirtuin activity and consequently promote longevity.The review, published in Current Nutraceuticals, offers a special focus on the nutraceuticals that impact insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor signalling and sirtuin activity in mediating longevity and healthspan. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Researchers in Thailand testing horseshoe bats for coronavirus and more

Entertainment News Roundup: With U.S. spy comedy on bill, Moscow drive-in cinema re-opens; Bob Dylan on new album: 'The songs seem to write themselves' and more

Sports News Roundup: Pandemic means no podium ceremonies for Formula One; Google, NFL latest to call for Juneteenth commemorations and more

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Researchers in Chile unearth 74 million year old mammal teeth and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NRL match postponed over coronavirus fears

A match in Australias National Rugby League Sunday between the Sydney Roosters and Canterbury Bulldogs has been postponed over fears a Bulldogs player may have been exposed to the coronavirus. Prop Aiden Tolman has a child at the Laguna Str...

Soccer-Cavani, Silva to leave, says PSG sporting director

Paris St Germains record goalscorer Edinson Cavani and captain Thiago Silva will leave the club after the conclusion of the Champions League campaign, the Ligue 1 sides sporting director has said. Both players contracts are due to expire in...

Ban on saliva may upset balance between bat and ball in Test cricket, warns Taylor

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor on Sunday warned that ban on the usage of saliva, to combat the COVID-19 threat, runs the risk of upsetting balance between bat and ball in Test cricket. The International Cricket Council ICC has banned ...

Rugby-Black outshines Barrett to give Hurricanes the blues

Otere Black outshone his more illustrious team mate Beauden Barrett to give the Auckland Blues a winning start in Super Rugby Aotearoa as they beat the Wellington Hurricanes 30-20 at a sold-out Eden Park on Sunday.Flyhalf Black was perfect ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020