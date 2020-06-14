TN Min advises people with diabetes, BP to keep them under control

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar on Sunday said persons suffering from diabetes and blood pressure should keep them under control and take proper medication. His statement comes amidst sharp spike in the death of many of those affected with COVID-19 suffering from comorbidities like diabetes mellitus and hypertension among others, even as the state's coronavirus number stands in excess of 42,000 as on Saturday.

The aged persons, especially, should take extra care in this connection and meet their doctors, he told reporters here. "We are repeatedly insisting--comorbidity, especially for the aged... please keep diabetes under control. Those with diabetes and blood pressure should take proper medication.

Take your medicines properly. When you keep these under check you can come out of it," he said, apparently referring to COVID-19. While Tamil Nadu's total coronavirus tally stands at 42,687 as of Saturday, the state has also reported 397 deaths.

Underlining the government's commitment, he said that doctors have successfully treated patients of various age group, from a newborn to a nonagenarian. The health workers were tirelessly working to handle the pandemic and any criticism, especially from political parties, was not fair, the minister said.

"Political parties should not do politics on the disease as this is not the time.. everybody knows how serious the government is," about handling the contagion, he said..