Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran's daily virus death toll tops 100 for first time in 2 months

The number of daily deaths from the new coronavirus outbreak topped 100 in Iran for the first time in two months on Sunday, according to health ministry numbers. Iran will reimpose restrictions to stem a surge in coronavirus cases if health regulations are not observed, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday. After gradually relaxing its lockdown since mid-April, Iran has seen a sharp rise of new daily infections in recent weeks.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 19:39 IST
Iran's daily virus death toll tops 100 for first time in 2 months

The number of daily deaths from the new coronavirus outbreak topped 100 in Iran for the first time in two months on Sunday, according to health ministry numbers. There were 107 deaths in the past twenty four hours, taking the total to 8,837. The total number of cases in the country has reached 187,427.

“Today, it was very painful for us to announce a triple digit statistic. As the honorable minister has said, this virus is unpredictable and shifting,” Health Ministry spokesman Sima Sadat Lari said in an announcement on state TV. “Observe health protocols, take social distancing seriously, avoid gatherings and trips that aren’t essential and inshallah in the coming days we will see the statistic come down to double digits and even single digits.”

The last time Iran announced more than 100 deaths in a day was on April 13, when the tally was 111. Iran will reimpose restrictions to stem a surge in coronavirus cases if health regulations are not observed, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday.

After gradually relaxing its lockdown since mid-April, Iran has seen a sharp rise of new daily infections in recent weeks. Seven provinces where infections have been on the rise are currently considered red zones, according to the health ministry.

TRENDING

Covid-19 fallout: SII signs deal with Astra Zeneca to manufacture vaccines in India

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Researchers in Thailand testing horseshoe bats for coronavirus and more

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Berlin protesters form 'ribbon of solidarity'

Demonstrators are forming a planned 9-kilometer 5 -mile chain in Berlin in a message against racism, among a range of other causes. Organizers of Sundays Indivisible demonstration were told to require participants to wear masks, and protest...

18 more COVID-19 cases in Muzaffarnagar

Eighteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 98, officials said on SundayThree people also recovered from the deadly virus and the total number...

Railways says deployed 204 isolation coaches so far after demand from states: 70 in UP, 54 in Delhi, 60 in Telangana, 20 in Andhra Pradesh.

Railways says deployed 204 isolation coaches so far after demand from states 70 in UP, 54 in Delhi, 60 in Telangana, 20 in Andhra Pradesh....

With 12 fatalities, COVID-19 death toll rises to 475 in West Bengal; no. of cases 11,087

Twelve more persons died of COVID-19 in West Bengal on Sunday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 475 in the state, a health department bulletin said. Eleven of the 12 deaths were because of comorbidities, where COVID-19 was incide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020