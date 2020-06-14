112 more test positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh
Following spurt in COVID-19 cases, the entire Ladakh region was declared a red zone on the weekend with lockdown restrictions returning to prevent the spread of the pandemic. The Union Territory of Ladakh recorded 112 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of those infected with the disease to 549, officials said on Sunday.PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-06-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 22:03 IST
The Union Territory of Ladakh recorded 112 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of those infected with the disease to 549, officials said on Sunday. However, 80 of the patients have already been cured and subsequently discharged from hospitals, while one person had died of the disease, they said.
The officials said a total of 112 new positive cases were reported, including 104 from Kargil district and eight from Leh district. "The number of active cases in Ladakh stands at 468 -- 404 in Kargil and 64 in Leh. The condition of all of them is stable," an official of the health department said.
Ladakh recorded the highest single-day spike of 198 cases on Saturday, while 104 cases were reported a day earlier. Following spurt in COVID-19 cases, the entire Ladakh region was declared a red zone on the weekend with lockdown restrictions returning to prevent the spread of the pandemic.
