Telangana Health Dept officer tests positive for COVID-19

An officer from the Telangana Health Department has tested positive for coronavirus, according to sources.

The official had attended several meetings as an Expert Committee Member of Telangana Health Minister Eatela Rajendra for the last one month.

Meanwhile, 237 more COVID-19 cases and three deaths were reported in Telangana on Sunday. The total number of cases in the state is now at 4974, including 2377 discharged, 2412 active cases, and 185 deaths according to the State Health Department. (ANI)