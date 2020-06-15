Left Menu
Cameroon records 11 deaths from COVID-19 in 24 hours, says Ministry of Public Health

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yaounde | Updated: 15-06-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 15:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Cameroon has recorded eleven deaths from coronavirus in twenty-four hours according to the Ministry of Public Health. One hundred thirty-six people have also died from the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news report by 'cameroonmagazine.com'.

The daily press briefing by Dr. Fanne Mahamat on the situation of coronaviruses in Cameroon revealed that on Tuesday 12 May 2020, two thousand eight hundred people (2,800) had been diagnosed with the virus, of which one hundred and thirty-six died.

According to the director of health promotion at the Ministry of Public Health, confirmed cases increased on Tuesday as one hundred and eleven new people tested positive for COVID-19.

Prime Minister of Cameroon, Joseph Ngute on June 5 has appreciated the efforts of the public and said, "the figures to date are 6,789 positive cases, 4,565 cured and 203 deaths."

Cameroon on March 5 became the first central African country to register a case of the virus. A 58-year-old French national who had arrived in the capital Yaounde in February.

