17 fresh coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand; total count 1,836

Coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand rose to 1,836 on Monday with 17 more people testing positive for the infection. So far, the state has reported 24 deaths due to the virus

On Monday, three cases each were detected in Tehri, Rudraprayag, Pauri and Nainital districts; two each in Bageshwar and Pithoragarh; and one in Almora district, a state Health Department bulletin said. A majority of the new patients had a travel history to Maharashtra's Mumbai. According to the bulletin, 1,135 of 1,836 patients have recovered from the disease while nine have migrated out of the state. There are 668 active cases at present, the bulletin said.