Left Menu
Development News Edition

8,894 people under quarantine in Mizoram

Expressing apology to those inmates, who have completed their quarantine period but need to stay back at their respective quarantine facilities due to delay in getting sample results, Lalthanglaima said, the testing process could not be expedited because installation of automated RNA extractor machines was in progress. He said that the government is currently running two Real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) machines, at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) to test samples for COVID-19.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 15-06-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 20:32 IST
8,894 people under quarantine in Mizoram

As many as 8,884 people are currently under quarantine in Mizoram, state Health minister Dr R Lalthangaliana said on Monday. Most of them are quarantined at institutional facilities while others are lodged at community facilities, some are in home quarantine and some have put up in hotels.

The health minister on Monday visited several quarantine facilities set up by churches here. Expressing apology to those inmates, who have completed their quarantine period but need to stay back at their respective quarantine facilities due to delay in getting sample results, Lalthanglaima said, the testing process could not be expedited because installation of automated RNA extractor machines was in progress.

He said that the government is currently running two Real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) machines, at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) to test samples for COVID-19. Similar machines will soon arrive in the state and one of them will be installed at Lunglei to cater to the needs of people, he said.

"We hope that our testing ratio will increase once the new machines are installed," he said. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, the RT-PCR technique is highly sensitive and specific and can deliver a reliable diagnosis as fast as three hours, though usually laboratories take on average between six to eight hours.

The health minister also said that at least 116 coronavirus patients are currently undergoing treatment in different parts of the state. Of the 116 patients, 43 are undergoing treatment at the ZMC, he said.

All the 116 patients are in stable condition, he added..

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar steadies as overnight risk-off move eases

The U.S. dollar was slightly lower in North American morning trade on Monday, stabilizing after a move higher overnight on a sell-off in risk assets over rising fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections. The dollar index, which measu...

'Black Lives Matter' banner removed at U.S. embassy in South Korea after Trump displeased-sources

A large Black Lives Matter banner draped on the outside of the U.S. embassy in Seoul was removed on Monday after President Donald Trump expressed his displeasure about it, two people familiar with the matter said. The banner was hung on the...

Pune issues home isolation guidelines for asymptomatic persons

The Pune district administration on Monday issued guidelines for home isolation of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, an official said. Such patients will have to sign an affidavit that has been issued along with the circular on guidelines, he...

2 elephants found dead in Odisha's Kendujhar

Two elephants were found dead in Odishas Kendujhar district on Sunday. A team of forest officials traced the carcasses of the elephants near Gurubeda village in Baitarani B reserve forest under Champua range in the district while they had g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020