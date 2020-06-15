Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka's COVID-19 tally surges to 7,213

A total of 213 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Karnataka on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 7,213, the state health department said.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-06-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 21:35 IST
Karnataka's COVID-19 tally surges to 7,213
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 213 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Karnataka on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 7,213, the state health department said. With two new COVID-19 fatalities, the death toll in the state has climbed to 88.

"Karnataka detects 213 new COVID-19 positive cases and 2 deaths today, taking the total number of positive cases and deaths to 7,213 and 88 respectively," the state health department stated. Meanwhile, state Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the cost of testing and treatment will be fixed by the government.

"A decision will be soon made on roping in private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients and the cost of testing and treatment will be fixed by the government," Sudhakar said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court rejects cases over 'qualified immunity' for police

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear eight cases involving a legal defense called qualified immunity that can be used to shield government officials from lawsuits including seven involving police accused of excessive force or o...

After Shah's directions, Kejriwal govt issues order for CCTV installation in its COVID hospitals

Within hours after Home Minister Amit Shah directing the Chief Secretary of Delhi to install CCTVs in its COVID dedicated hospitals, Kejriwal government issued an order regarding the same. Shah visited Loknayak Jaiprakash Hospital LNJP in D...

U'khand: Two workers die after being run over by truck

Two workers died after a truck ran over them while they were sleeping in Uttarakhands Pauri Garhwal district on Monday, police said. The workers were sleeping on the roadside in SIDCUL area at Jashodharpur at around 4 am when they were crus...

Survey of suburban stations in Howrah division to be carried to ensure COVID-19 safety norms

RPF authorities of Eastern Railway have asked commandants to conduct a detailed survey of all suburban stations in Howrah division and chalk out a plan to ensure compliance of COVID-19 safety norms, in order to prepare for passenger movemen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020