Coronavirus vaccine maker CureVac plans U.S. listing in July
German vaccine maker CureVac plans to raise funds by selling stock in an initial public offering in the United States next month, a finance ministry document seen by Reuters on Monday showed.
The German government plans to take a stake of about 23% in unlisted CureVac to help fund the biotech company's further development of a COVID-19 vaccine. The finance ministry said in a letter to parliament's budget committee dated June 15: "It (CureVac) currently has a big capital requirement and plans a flotation on the Nasdaq in New York in July 2020."
European biotech firms prefer Nasdaq because the U.S. capital market offers a critical mass of highly specialized biopharma investors, analysts say. German biotech firms BioNtech and Morphosys have recently sought U.S. listings.
