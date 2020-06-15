Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus vaccine maker CureVac plans U.S. listing in July

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 22:34 IST
Coronavirus vaccine maker CureVac plans U.S. listing in July

German drugmaker CureVac, in which the government is taking a sizeable stake to help fund a COVID-19 vaccine, is planning an initial public offering in the United States next month, a finance ministry document seen by Reuters on Monday showed. The German government plans to invest 300 million euros ($338.5 million) in a 23% holding in previously unlisted CureVac to aid the further development of the biotech company's vaccine against the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The finance ministry said in a letter to parliament's budget committee dated June 15 that CureVac "currently has a big capital requirement and plans a flotation on the Nasdaq in New York in July 2020." European biotech firms prefer the Nasdaq because the U.S. capital market offers a critical mass of highly specialised biopharma investors, analysts say.

German biotech firms BioNtech and Morphosys have recently sought U.S. listings. The ministry added in its letter that the decision to acquire a stake in CureVac had to be made quickly given legal requirements attached to the planned flotation, which is expected to take place in mid-July.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier on Monday confirmed an earlier Reuters report that Germany will take a stake in the unlisted biotech company. The deal values the firm at 1.3 billion euros. That follows reported attempts by the U.S. government to acquire CureVac or its assets in March, which stirred a backlash in Germany, with government officials voicing support for keeping CureVac German.

Altmaier said the government wanted to strengthen the life sciences and biotech sectors in Germany, and that it would not have any influence over CureVac's business strategy. "With this investment we aim to give CureVac financial security so that it can continue to work on vaccine production with the same commitment," Altmaier told a news conference.

A government source said the measure reflected German concerns about relying too much on overseas suppliers for healthcare products and equipment. Reflecting the sensitivity surrounding ownership of the country's two coronavirus vaccine developers, CureVac and BioNTech, the government gave itself new powers in May to veto hostile foreign takeover bids for healthcare firms.

Dietmar Hopp, co-founder of software firm SAP and owner of a more than 80% stake in CureVac, said none of the existing CureVac investors would sell shares to the government, and that their stakes would be diluted by the deal on a pro-rata basis. ($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Additional reporting by Patricia Uhlig in Frankfurt; Writing by Joseph Nasr and Ludwig Burger; Editing by Edward Taylor and Jan Harvey)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. FDA revokes emergency use status of drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday revoked its emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, the drug championed by U.S. President Donald Trump to stave off the coronavirus. Based on new evidence, the FD...

Pakistan PM clears cricket team's England tour

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday approved national cricket teams tour of England from the end of this month. The clearance from Imran, also a former Pakistan captain, came when PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani met him in Islamabad and up...

U.S. Supreme Court rejects cases over 'qualified immunity' for police

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear eight cases involving a legal defense called qualified immunity that can be used to shield government officials from lawsuits including seven involving police accused of excessive force or o...

After Shah's directions, Kejriwal govt issues order for CCTV installation in its COVID hospitals

Within hours after Home Minister Amit Shah directing the Chief Secretary of Delhi to install CCTVs in its COVID dedicated hospitals, Kejriwal government issued an order regarding the same. Shah visited Loknayak Jaiprakash Hospital LNJP in D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020