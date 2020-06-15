Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Centre asks states to engage with pvt sector for provisioning critical care at reasonable rates

In order to ensure that patients receive prompt, good quality and care at reasonable rates, it has been suggested to states to have consultations with the local private healthcare providers and arrive at reasonable rates, while factoring in cost elements for personal safety equipment for healthcare providers, the ministry said. It has been suggested that the rates, once fixed, must be widely publicised so that both the patients and service providers are fully aware and capacities are used optimally, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 22:51 IST
COVID-19: Centre asks states to engage with pvt sector for provisioning critical care at reasonable rates

Amid reports of a likely shortage of healthcare infrastructure at a time the country is battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre on Monday asked states and Union Territories to engage with the private sector for augmenting such facilities and provisioning critical care at reasonable rates. There have been several reports indicating an emerging shortage of healthcare infrastructure, including hospitals with ICU beds, ventilators and oxygen-supported beds, for management of COVID-19 patients, the Health Ministry said.

There have also been reports of overcharging by healthcare providers for COVID-19 treatment, it said in a statement. Being seized of the emerging scenario, the ministry has asked the states and UTs to engage with the private healthcare providers to facilitate enhanced bed availability and critical care health facilities as well as to ensure fair and transparent charges for services provided. In this regard, some states have already taken an initiative and have reached an agreement with the private sector on reasonable rates and arrangements to provide critical care for in-patient admissions.

PMJAY package and CGHS package rates are already available with the states and the rates of CGHS are fixed area wise, the statement said. In order to ensure that patients receive prompt, good quality and care at reasonable rates, it has been suggested to states to have consultations with the local private healthcare providers and arrive at reasonable rates, while factoring in cost elements for personal safety equipment for healthcare providers, the ministry said.

It has been suggested that the rates, once fixed, must be widely publicised so that both the patients and service providers are fully aware and capacities are used optimally, it said. States have also been asked to proactively engage with the private sector health providers and consider pooling in public and private healthcare facilities, as this will help in providing prompt, good quality and reasonable health care to COVID-19 patients, the ministry said.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • ICU

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street jumps on Fed's corporate bond purchase announcement

Wall Street jumped on Monday following an announcement by the U.S. Federal Reserve regarding its corporate bond purchasing program that boosted investor confidence, which had been wavering amid a spike in new COVID-19 cases.All three major ...

The International 10 prize pool tops $15M

The International 10 prize pool has eclipsed 15 million. The benchmark was reached in just 18 days of fundraising, about four days faster than the same time period last year, according to VPEsports.com.The money comes from the sale of the b...

Survey of suburban stations in Howrah division to be carried out to ensure COVID-19 safety norms

RPF authorities of Eastern Railway have asked commandants to conduct a detailed survey of all suburban stations in Howrah division and chalk out a plan to ensure compliance of COVID-19 safety norms, in order to prepare for passenger movemen...

Soccer-Champions League 'Final Eight' set to be held in Lisbon - source

UEFA are set to complete the Champions League with a Final Eight tournament held over 10 days in Lisbon, according to a plan which will be presented to their executive committee for ratification on Wednesday.A source with knowledge of discu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020