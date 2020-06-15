73 labs for COVID-19 testing in Tamil Nadu: Health Minister

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar said on Monday that there are 73 COVID-19 testing labs in the state including 34 private labs. He said the state government is testing more to save lives.

"We have taken single-day testing to 18,403," he said. A total of 1,843 new positive cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 46,504, according to the state health department.

With 44 persons succumbing to the virus in Tamil Nadu today, the death toll has now reached to 479. Of total cases, 25,344 have been discharged and there are 20,678 active cases. (ANI)