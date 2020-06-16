Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAG's Walsh rejects lawmakers' criticism over British Airways plan

British Airways is fighting for its survival and has acted lawfully, Willie Walsh, the chief executive of the airline's owner IAG said on Monday, in a terse response to lawmakers who heavily criticised its treatment of employees.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-06-2020 00:37 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 00:26 IST
IAG's Walsh rejects lawmakers' criticism over British Airways plan
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

British Airways is fighting for its survival and has acted lawfully, Willie Walsh, the chief executive of the airline's owner IAG said on Monday, in a terse response to lawmakers who heavily criticized its treatment of employees. On Saturday the airline was labeled a "national disgrace" by parliament's Transport Select Committee, who said IAG were trying to take advantage of the coronavirus crisis to cut 12,000 jobs and downgrade the terms and conditions of other employees.

Walsh defended the company in a letter to the committee, rejecting the lawmakers' findings and saying their report was not based on facts. "British Airways is fighting for its survival, in the face of overwhelming and unprecedented challenges, while respecting the fundamental British value of the rule of law. This is not a disgrace," he wrote.

BA is engaged in a battle with unions and in legal action against the government over a quarantine policy which requires all international arrivals to self-isolate for 14 days. Walsh, one of the most experienced airline bosses in the world, said it was clear that the government had no plans to help the sector restart and recover and criticized the quarantine.

The airline is burning through 20 million pounds ($25.2 million) a day and has no revenues. It is preparing for what most airlines and travel experts expect to be a smaller travel market after the coronavirus pandemic. "We will continue to do everything in our power to ensure that British Airways can survive and sustain the maximum number of jobs consistent with the new reality of a changed airline industry in a severely weakened national and global economy," Walsh wrote.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Defying Trump, Iran aims to keep offloading gasoline glut to Venezuela

Iran could send two to three cargoes a month in regular gasoline sales to ally Venezuela, sources say, helping offload domestic oversupply but risking retaliation from U.S. President Donald Trump who has sanctions on both nations. Iran has ...

Atlanta mayor says to order police to de-escalate, intervene

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms on Monday said she would issue orders requiring police officers to de-escalate situations and imposing a duty to intervene when officers see another officer using force excessively.Bottoms told a media briefing ...

Pompeo to meet with Chinese delegation this week in Hawaii - sources

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is planning to meet a Chinese delegation at a U.S. military base in Hawaii this week to discuss bilateral ties that have soured deeply since the start of the year, sources familiar with the matter said.In...

Daily new virus cases still rising in Turkey

The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Turkey is continuing to rise, weeks after the country relaxed restrictions. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Monday reported 1,592 confirmed new infections over the previous 24 hours 30 more th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020