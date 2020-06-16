Left Menu
T'gana Guv holds discussion with experts on combating COVID-19

The video conference held by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday with eminent personalities including CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology Director Rakesh Mishra, was to take their opinion on evolving a "discrete, proactive and concrete strategy in combating COVID-19," a Raj Bhavan release said. The suggestions included evolving a rational state testing policy based on the local conditions rather than strictly adhering to broad guidelines of ICMR, undertaking epidemiological spread based testing, effective tracing of contacts, pool testing in hotspots, deployment of more mobile and drive-thru testing laboratories.

Formulation of a rational state testing policy based on local conditions, effective tracing of contacts, undertaking epidemiological spread based testing in hotspots were some of the suggestions made by experts in a video conference held here to discuss measures to combat COVID-19. The video conference held by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday with eminent personalities including CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology Director Rakesh Mishra, was to take their opinion on evolving a "discrete, proactive and concrete strategy in combating COVID-19," a Raj Bhavan release said.

The suggestions included evolving a rational state testing policy based on the local conditions rather than strictly adhering to broad guidelines of ICMR, undertaking epidemiological spread based testing, effective tracing of contacts, pool testing in hotspots, deployment of more mobile and drive-thru testing laboratories. "Since lockdown is not an affordable option, for a prolonged period, the only strategy that can be adopted is test, trace and treat," the release quoted them as saying.

The experts further suggested ramping up conduct of tests to cover all asymptomatic cases in the identified red zones and hotspots. The frontline warriors, including doctors, paramedical staff, media persons, police and sanitary workers should be safeguarded and all of them tested periodically, theysaid.

Preparation of a standard protocol for treatment of non- COVID patients was also recommended at the meeting. Experts proposed preparing different protocols of treatment for COVID-19 patients depending on the severity of illness as availability of vaccines and medicines for the disease may take time.

They also observed that spread of the virus can only be contained with a strong health care system, blend of public and private healthcare facilities backed by technology. Adequate doctors and nurses need to be recruited and appointed in all identified public health facilities to make them functional, they added.

