Left Menu
Development News Edition

In Paris, the Pompidou Centre prepares to reopen with one-way system and masks

The Pompidou Centre in Paris, home to Europe's largest modern art collection, will be left 20 million euros out of pocket by the coronavirus crisis but its director Serge Lasvignes has a more pressing matter on his hands - how to reopen safely. His plan includes online ticket sales to avoid queues at the gate, a one-way flow around the museum's cavernous interior demarcated by arrows and guided tours of the permanent exhibitions for groups no larger than 10 people.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-06-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 15:49 IST
In Paris, the Pompidou Centre prepares to reopen with one-way system and masks
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook (@centrepompidou.fr)

The Pompidou Centre in Paris, home to Europe's largest modern art collection, will be left 20 million euros out of pocket by the coronavirus crisis but its director Serge Lasvignes has a more pressing matter on his hands how to reopen safely.

His plan includes online ticket sales to avoid queues at the gate, a one-way flow around the museum's cavernous interior demarcated by arrows, and guided tours of the permanent exhibitions for groups no larger than 10 people. And masks. "We've got to make a visit as fluid as possible," Lasvignes told Reuters, as staff cleaned public areas and moved works ahead of the July 1 reopening.

As France accelerates the unwinding of what was one of Europe's strictest lockdowns, restoration work to the museum's external escalators has resumed. The Pompidou Centre was designed by British architect Richard Rogers and Italian Renzo Piano before either hit stardom. Many Parisians hated it at first - detractors said the "inside-out" building resembled an oil refinery before slowly taking it to their hearts.

In normal times, French visitors make up 60% of the 3.5 million people who marvel at the paintings and sculptures of Pablo Picasso, Joan Miro, Wassily Kandinsky, and others. That may help the Pompidou Centre recover faster than museums that draw a higher proportion of foreign visitors, like the Louvre. Even so, Lasvignes said the rebound would likely take until 2022.

"We're less exposed than a big museum like the Louvre, but we're exposed nonetheless," he said. The museum's bookshop, restaurants, and design shop will all open on July 1. The library, where normally the city's students queue to access the millions of books, will reopen later in the summer and quarantine each book for at least three days after it has been returned.

Researchers will have to book appointments and numbers allowed inside at any one time will be limited. "We'll lose around 20 million euros in lost ticketing, membership and event revenues," Lasvignes said.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

Videos

Latest News

Texas to execute man convicted of killing elderly woman during robbery

A Texas man who was convicted of stabbing to death an elderly mobile-home park owner during a robbery with two accomplices two decades ago is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Tuesday.Ruben Gutierrez is set to die at 6 p.m. 23...

Violators of COVID-19 norms to be sent to jail in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand Epidemic Diseases Amendment Ordinance, 2020 came into force on Tuesday, providing for a jail term or a fine or both for the violation of COVID-19 curbs. The amendment ordinance, to which Governor Baby Rani Maurya gave her as...

Sanofi's Hudson: "Our heart beats in France"

Sanofis Chief Executive Paul Hudson on Tuesday sought to set aside tensions with the French government and said the drugmaker was committed to helping France build up its healthcare independence.Sanofis heartbeats in France, Hudson said in ...

US casinos push for cashless gambling payments, citing virus

The American casino industry wants gambling regulators to make it easier to adopt cashless payment transactions on the casino floor, citing a desire to help customers avoid handling money during the coronavirus outbreak. In a report release...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020