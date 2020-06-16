Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese capital and provinces impose travel curbs as coronavirus cases mount

In the last three days, Hebei, Liaoning and Sichuan have reported new cases linked to the Beijing wholesale centre. On Tuesday, Shanghai started to require travellers from medium-to-high risk COVID-19 areas in China to be quarantined for 14 days.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-06-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 15:59 IST
Chinese capital and provinces impose travel curbs as coronavirus cases mount
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Chinese capital banned high-risk people from leaving and curbed public transport on Tuesday to stop the spread of the most serious coronavirus flare-up since February, which has stoked fears of a second wave of infections. The financial hub of Shanghai demanded some travelers from Beijing be quarantined for two weeks, as 27 new COVID-19 cases took the capital's current outbreak to 106 since Thursday.

The coronavirus was first identified in December at a seafood market in Wuhan, the capital of the central Chinese province of Hubei, and has since spread around the world, infecting more than 8 million people and killing more than 436,000. The new outbreak in Beijing has been traced to the sprawling Xinfadi wholesale food center in the southwest of Beijing where thousands of tonnes of vegetables, fruit, and meat change hands each day.

As of Monday, Beijing had designated 22 neighborhoods as medium-risk areas, requiring them to subject people entering to temperature checks and registration. So-called high-risk groups in Beijing, including people who are close contacts of confirmed cases, are not allowed to leave the city, state media reported, citing municipal officials.

All outbound taxi and car-hailing services have been suspended. Some long-distance bus routes between Beijing and nearby Hebei and Shandong provinces were halted. At least three shuttle bus services from Hebei and another from Inner Mongolia to Beijing's Capital Airport, a major regional transit hub, were suspended. Bus services from Hebei to Daxing, Beijing's other major airport, were reduced.

Some long-distance bus services from Beijing to surrounding Hebei were also halted. Highways out of the capital remained open. Concerned about contagion risks, many provinces have imposed quarantine requirements on visitors from Beijing. In the last three days, Hebei, Liaoning, and Sichuan have reported new cases linked to the Beijing wholesale center.

On Tuesday, Shanghai started to require travelers from medium-to-high risk COVID-19 areas in China to be quarantined for 14 days. "I'm so worried about Shanghai - just look at the new cases in Beijing," said Wang Jiahe, 22, a university student. "There is so much daily air and road traffic (between the cities)."

The stakes are high for Shanghai, which has been invited to host two Formula One races this season. U.S. airlines are also poised to resumes flights to the city.

'WARTIME' MODE

While not in a Wuhan-style lockdown, Beijing has gone into a "wartime" mode on a district level, with neighborhoods instituting 24-hour security checkpoints, closing schools, and banning wedding banquets. Overnight, some parts of Beijing including the city's old-style hutong neighborhoods were fenced up, with some imposing single entry points.

"My neighborhood has four or five entryways, and when the controls came, only the southern entrance was open, and we now need to show our entry cards and have our temperatures taken," said a man surnamed Zhao who lives in the northeast of Beijing. "It's a big neighborhood with lots of office workers, so it is extremely inconvenient for a lot of people."

However, in Huaxiang, the only neighborhood currently designated as high-risk, some residents demanded officials impose more stringent contact tracing protocols. Officials were relying on people to identify themselves as having visited Xinfadi, 9 km away, residents said.

"How can you hope for people to be honest enough to voluntarily report their links with Xinfadi?" said a male Huaxiang resident surnamed Yuan. "Since we're in a 'wartime' mode, the local authorities should test everyone."

Hundreds of workers in the catering sector were queuing to be tested at a site in central Beijing on Tuesday, many of them having waited for more than an hour in the summer heat. "I can't guarantee that I don't have the disease," said Zhang Qi, a restaurant worker.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

Videos

Latest News

Texas to execute man convicted of killing elderly woman during robbery

A Texas man who was convicted of stabbing to death an elderly mobile-home park owner during a robbery with two accomplices two decades ago is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Tuesday.Ruben Gutierrez is set to die at 6 p.m. 23...

Violators of COVID-19 norms to be sent to jail in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand Epidemic Diseases Amendment Ordinance, 2020 came into force on Tuesday, providing for a jail term or a fine or both for the violation of COVID-19 curbs. The amendment ordinance, to which Governor Baby Rani Maurya gave her as...

Sanofi's Hudson: "Our heart beats in France"

Sanofis Chief Executive Paul Hudson on Tuesday sought to set aside tensions with the French government and said the drugmaker was committed to helping France build up its healthcare independence.Sanofis heartbeats in France, Hudson said in ...

US casinos push for cashless gambling payments, citing virus

The American casino industry wants gambling regulators to make it easier to adopt cashless payment transactions on the casino floor, citing a desire to help customers avoid handling money during the coronavirus outbreak. In a report release...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020