Global cases of the novel coronavirus reached over 8 million on Monday, as infections surged in Latin America, while the United States and China grappled with fresh outbreaks.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* More than 8.06 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 436,508 have died, a Reuters tally showed as of 0916 GMT on Tuesday.

EUROPE

* Spain is considering imposing a quarantine on British travelers when it reopens its borders next week in response to a similar policy by Britain. * Residents of Moscow were able to return to museums and summer terraces for the first time in more than two months as the Russian capital rolled back curbs despite continuing to record over 1,000 new daily infections.

* The wife of Ukraine's president was hospitalized after contracting coronavirus and her condition was stable, the presidential office said, adding a fresh test of her husband was negative.

* EU countries agreed on technical standards for interoperability between smartphone apps that track the risk of infections, a step that could help to revive travel and tourism.

AMERICAS

* The two most populous U.S. states took markedly different approaches to reopen on Monday with New York scolding local governments for not enforcing social distancing and California encouraging counties to restart economies if they met criteria.

* U.S. airline passengers who refuse to wear face coverings could be banned from flying under tougher enforcement policies, the industry's main lobby group said.

* Brazil's death toll rose to nearly 44,000 on Monday, as the country continued easing restrictions on circulation despite the world's second-worst outbreak.

* Chile's government extended a state of catastrophe in place since mid-March by 90 days.

* Canada will extend income support that was brought in to help people get through temporary job losses.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Beijing banned high-risk people from leaving the Chinese capital and halted some transportation services to stop the spread of a fresh outbreak to other cities and provinces.

* Delhi's local health minister checked into the hospital and was being tested for the coronavirus as India reported more than 10,500 new infections that are threatening to overwhelm hospitals.

* New Zealand said on Tuesday it had two new cases, both related to recent travel from Britain, ending a 24-day spell of no new infections in the country.

* Hong Kong will let groups of up to 50 people meet from Friday, easing an earlier limit of eight people.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Israel signed with Moderna Inc for the future purchase of its potential vaccine should the company succeed in its development.

* Botswana on Monday lifted a recently reinstated lockdown on its capital city Gaborone and surrounding areas after most of the cases reported last week turned out to be negative.

* Abu Dhabi extended a ban on movement in and out of the emirate and between its major cities by a week to further curb infections.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Scientists at Imperial College London will start the first clinical trials of a potential vaccine this week with more than 45 million pounds ($56.50 million) in backing from the British government and philanthropic donors.

* Singapore scientists testing a vaccine from U.S. firm Arcturus Therapeutics plan to start human trials in August after promising initial responses in mice.

* The U.S. Food and Drug Administration revoked its emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 and warned against administering hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine in combination with Gilead Sciences' experimental COVID-19 drug, remdesivir.

* A specific mutation in the new coronavirus can significantly increase its ability to infect cells, according to a U.S. study.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* The global stock's rally was back on track on Tuesday, with more support from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan helping end a bumpy few days for financial markets.

* The Spanish government is readying a 150 billion euro ($170 billion) investment with EU funds to kick-start the economy, newspaper El Pais reported.

* Austria's government is set to finalize a stimulus package worth around 15 billion euros ($17 billion) on Tuesday.

* The Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF) launched initiatives totaling 3.7 billion riyals ($986.40 million) to support private sector industrial enterprises.

* The number of people on British payrolls fell by more than 600,000 in April and May, and vacancies plunged by the most on record.

* Thailand's cabinet approved a domestic tourism package worth 22.4 billion baht ($722.35 million) to revitalize a key sector hit by the pandemic.