Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health Minister Mkhize reflects on how COVID-19 affects youth

Tuesday marks Youth Day in South Africa - a day that pays tribute to the school pupils who lost their lives during the 16 June 1976 uprising in Soweto.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 16-06-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 18:35 IST
Health Minister Mkhize reflects on how COVID-19 affects youth
Mkhize said COVID-19 has changed the way things are done and has forced humanity to choose between life or external trappings. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

As South Africa commemorates Youth Day, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has reflected on how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected young people.

"Since the advent of the pandemic on our shores, we have lost 123 fellow South Africans who were 39 years old or younger, with 29 of those under the age of 30. We pay special respect to these young lives today and extend our condolences to the families and loved ones of our fallen compatriots," the Minister said.

Tuesday marks Youth Day in South Africa - a day that pays tribute to the school pupils who lost their lives during the 16 June 1976 uprising in Soweto.

"It is imperative that we do not fall into despair as we combat COVID-19. We can never be complacent or found wanting. The Coronavirus has decimated some of the strongest health care systems and called on humanity to entirely reassess its way of living," the Minister said.

Mkhize said COVID-19 has changed the way things are done and has forced humanity to choose between life or external trappings.

"It is possible to fight back. As the youth of 1976, it takes consciousness, discipline, co-operation and courage to turn the tide against this invisible enemy.

"We can turn the tide against this enemy. As a country we can maintain control over the Coronavirus," Mkhize said.

Minister launches COVID-19 initiative

The Minister was speaking during the official launch of the Multi-sectoral Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on Social Behavioural Change.

The MAC on Social Behavioural Change has been convened by the Minister of Health and the Minister of Social Development in the spirit of multi-sector collaboration.

"Whilst the most urgent work of the MAC will be to facilitate diverse stakeholder cooperation in our COVID-19 response, the work naturally extends into the tenets of the Health Compact and ultimately the National Health Insurance in that it also facilitates action for fair access to quality health care and long and healthy life for all South Africans," the Minister said.

Mkhize said the government was excited about this initiative and looked forward to gaining deeper insight into the desires and will of the South African people.

He said the initiative is an opportunity to find out how government can partner together with citizens.

"COVID-19 has traversed across sectors of society – in some instances merely uncovering what was already broken, but in other cases, inspiring breakthroughs and innovation.

"But today, we are taking the fight outside the clinics, the hospitals and administrative buildings. This has to be a grassroots movement. The fight against COVID-19 is going to be won at home, in a church, in a taxi, on the streets, in a restaurant…and in every part of our social lives.

"It is not about whether there is a curfew or there is a policeman watching your movements. This is now about every South African taking the fight on," the Minister said.

He said South Africa needs to build a new culture - at award and district level - so that everyone out there knows that there is one message on working together to fight this pandemic.

"This is the time that we need to be more united as we move on. It's no longer going to be about what the government has said or done - it will be about how each individual responds," Mkhize said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Rajapaksa gives Central Bank 24-hour ultimatum to come up with economic recovery plan

Slamming the countrys Central Bank for being in a slumber, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Tuesday said that it has failed to act during the COVID-19 pandemic and gave it a 24-hour ultimatum to come up with an action plan to revi...

upGrad draws Rs 150 cr-expansion plan; partners Jamia Hamdard Univ, OP Jindal Global Univ

Edutech company upGrad on Tuesday said it has earmarked an outlay of Rs 150 crore for expanding courses offered through its platform, acquisitions and partnerships, and announced its collaboration with Jamia Hamdard University and O P Jinda...

Steroid drug hailed as "breakthrough" in COVID-19 as trial shows it saves lives

A cheap and widely-used steroid called dexamethasone has become the first drug shown to be able to save lives among COVID-19 patients in what scientists said is a major breakthrough in the coronavirus pandemic.Trial results announced on Tue...

HDFC plans to raise funds; board meet on Jun 19

HDFC, the countrys largest mortgage lender, plans to raise funds and the proposal regarding this will be discussed by its board on June 19. In a regulator filing on Tuesday, the company said a meeting of its committee of directors, duly con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020